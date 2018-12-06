Another S’porean burned by Nas Daily after leaving salty comment on his video interview
The popular vlogger also addressed the hate he received in the interview.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
By now, you probably would have realised that vlogger Nas Daily (a.k.a Nuseir Yassin) is back in Singapore.
Nas Daily praises Orchard smoking ban in new video, wants measure to go global
Nas Daily calls Orchard Road Christmas light-up ‘one big product advertisement’
On Dec. 5, Nas Daily appeared in a five-minute interview feature with Channel NewsAsia, where he spoke at length about the reaction to his video describing singapore as an “almost perfect country”:
Nas acknowledged his haters and added that he loved the angry reactions, as it meant that his work had value because “If it’s worth hating, then it’s also worth loving”.
Nas also called the same video a “leap of faith” and said that it was one of his favourite videos thus far.
This was not his first time responding to the video’s haters:
Nas Daily responds to S’porean criticism of his “almost perfect country” video with epic burn
Salty comments erupt
Suffice to say, a number of Singaporeans did not appreciate his presence, resulting in multiple negative comments that questioned his return here and the intentions behind them.
Even a comment in his defense did not quell the tide.
As another user replied negatively to that:
However, one of the comments with the most reactions questioned if Nas was even worth listening to.
To which Nas replied with this sick number:
Burn.
Top image collage screenshots from CNA Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.