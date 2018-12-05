Popular creme brulee & red wine soft serves from Hokkaido now available in Tanjong Pagar

F&B retailers are happily slapping the word “Hokkaido” left and right on their products these days.

But Naganuma Ice Co., a popular soft serve brand from Hokkaido, actually looks pretty legit.

Probably because it’s actually from Hokkaido.

The brand uses 100 per cent raw Hokkaido milk, which is apparently creamier and more intense than regular milk.

Here are some highlights from their menu.

Variety of flavours

The Creme Brulee Rich Milk Soft Serve (S$8) is made with rich milk soft serve beneath a layer of crème brulee:

The custard, sprinkled with sugar and torched, makes it a hot and cold dessert.

The cone for this is an eggier option than the usual wafer cone.

The Red Wine Soft Serve (S$6, additional 50 cents for cone) is made from Japanese red wine.

Despite not having any alcohol content, this flavour has been a hit among customers.

Parfaits (S$8.50) are also available:

Otherwise, fall back on their classic Rich Milk Soft Serve (S$6, additional 50 cents for cone):

They also have gelatos from S$5.50 for a single flavour cup, such as the Yubari Melon Gelato (a.k.a the well-known cantaloupe from Japan) and Matcha Gelato.

Address:

Carlton City Hotel, 1 Gopeng Street (ground floor, behind the hotel), Singapore 078862

Tanjong Pagar MRT Exit A

Opening Hours:

11am – 9pm, daily

Top image from @naganumaiceco on Instagram