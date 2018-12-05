Muse to perform at 2019 S’pore F1 Night Race

English alternative rock band Muse is returning to Singapore in 2019 to perform at the F1 Night Race.

According to Singapore GP, Muse’s performance is set on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Zone 4.

The Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sept. 20 to 22, 2019.

The band will be the headlining act for the event.

Last came three years ago

Muse, consisting of lead vocalist Mat Bellamy, bass guitarist Chris Wolstenholme and drummer Dominic Howard, last played Singapore in 2015 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

They first performed in Singapore at Fort Canning Park back in 2007.

The band is known for songs such as Starlight and Time is Running Out.

They recently released their eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, on Nov. 9.

You can get your tickets to the 2019 F1 race here.

Prices start at S$238 for a single-day pass to Empress Grandstand (Zone 4) on Saturday.

Top image via Singapore GP