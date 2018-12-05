Epic 50% discounts at more than 50 top restaurants that will put you in food coma

If you like explosions in your mouth and epic discounts, you are in for a treat.

Chope, a popular dining app in Singapore that gives Singaporeans crazy food deals, will be launching a one-day only sale at midnight on Dec. 6, 2018.

What can you get?

Waistline-expanding yet wallet-friendly 50% off more than 50 food deals and over 90 participating restaurants such as:

1. Waa Cow!

Not to be confused with the Hokkien swear word, Waa Cow! is, like its name suggests, a place where beef lovers converge for hearty donburi bowls.

Chope Deal: S$16 nett for Donburi & Sashimi 4-course set meal. (U.P S$32)

Choice of any Donburi + Salmon Sashimi (5 slices) + Cabbage Salad + Hot/Pokka Green Tea

Get deal at Marina One and Raffles Xchange.

2. Poke Doke

This Hawaiian dish is slowly becoming the next bubble tea. Will the bubble last or will it burst? Who cares? Here’s a great deal from Poke Doke. Did we mention this restaurant is halal certified too?

Chope Deal: S$9.90 nett for Signature poke bowl + A small acai bowl (U.P S$22)

Choice of any one of the 6 signature poke bowls (regular size) + a small acai bowl

Poke Doke Signature

Powerfood Tuna Bowl

Umi Japanese Bowl

Vegetarian Shitake Tofu Bowl

Surfer’s Beef Bowl

B’Daddy Chicken Breast Bowl

Get deal here.

3. Wan He Lou

What’s the Wan (hurhur) thing you have to order at Wan He Lou? That’s right, the Signature Lobster Porridge Set. Hello, my crustacean friend.

Chope Deal: S$16 nett for Signature Lobster Porridge Set Lunch (U.P S$38)

Signature Lobster Porridge Set Lunch (minimum party size of 2 required) includes:



Chef’s Style Smoked Duck Breast

Crispy Squid Ink Dumpling

Green Dragon Vegetable with Minced Garlic

Signature Lobster Porridge

Chinese Tea

Dine in groups of 4 adults and above to enjoy additional dishes:

Scallops with Garlic Sauce (only available with a minimum party size of 4)

Prawn Ball in Hawthorn Sauce (only available with a minimum party size of 6)

Get deal here.

4. The Lokal

This joint at Neil Road is all about serving comfort food for almost everyone (vegans, vegetarians and booze-loving people included). Very inclusive.

Chope Deal: S$10 nett for signature dish (U.P: S$23.54)

Signature Dishes include:



Black Pig 2.0

Lokal Ricotta & Smashed Avocado on Toast

Get deal here.

5. Chunky Crabs

Want to feast more on seafood while keeping things wallet friendly? Get your crab and lobster roll fix (yes we said lobster roll) at Chunky Crabs.

Chope Deal: S$12 nett for 3 course set menu (U.P: S$19.90)

Set Menu includes:

Choice of any crab roll or lobster roll

Crab bisque

Fountain drink

Get deal here.

6. Mitzo Restaurant + Bar



Located at Grand Park Orchard, Mitzo provides a modern take on Cantonese cuisine. Here’s something to try if you are looking for something beyond your usual dim sum fare. Plus, the restaurant looks atas in photos, if that’s your thing.

Chope Deal: S$50 and S$100 all-day cash vouchers for S$25 and S$70 respectively

Get vouchers here.

But wait, there’s more!

Besides epic discounts on dishes, you can get discounted cash vouchers at these places too:

Click here for the full list.



How to whack?

Choose an offer from the list of curated restaurants available on the Chope app or website .

Pre-purchase the discounted voucher and receive it on your email or retrieve it via the Chope app.

Present your voucher at the restaurant to enjoy your savings.



When to whack?

One-day only on December 6, 2018, starting at midnight

Other highlights:



S$10 flash deals at 3 time slots of the day – 12pm, 3pm and 6pm

App-xlusive Deal with Visa:

Visa cardholders can enjoy an extra S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$70. Purchases have to be made via the Chope app, and upon keying the discount code <CHOPEVISA>, S$10 off will be deducted from the total amount. Limited to the first 500 redemptions only.

This sponsored post by Chope makes this writer think of dinner while having lunch.