fbpx

Back
﻿

Taiwanese lady goes viral after being spotted helping out at family’s wet market stall

Cool.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 9, 2018 @ 03:46 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Liu PengPeng is a model in Taiwan.

She also helps out with her family’s wet market stall in Changhua.

On December 6, a Facebook user posted a picture of her working at her mom’s store.

Here it is.

Image from facebook

Here is the accompanying caption.

“我决定以后都帮妈妈去买菜了” which roughly translates to “I have decided to help my mum buy groceries from now on.”

The post was picked up by Taiwanese media.

A video of her working also went viral.

Surprised

Liu expressed surprise at the media frenzy, with one Facebook post stating “只是回去幫忙😅” which roughly translates to “was just going back to help out”.

The Apple Daily post has received over 23,000 likes and over 1,000 shares.

The extra attention has unsurprisingly lead to even more work for the model, and she apologised for not being able to take any more work in the meantime.

Image from BcBcBabe

The story has even been reported in western media.

She told Daily Mail that her family has been running the stall for four generations, and also denied accusations that she had gone and helped out merely for publicity.

She also had this to say about her overnight fame.

‘To be honest, a lot of people who are here now are just busy filming me on their phones, I’d rather they buy more fish from my mom!’

Cool.

Here are some other good looking people who went viral while doing their job.

S’poreans thirsting to work at SCDF after watching video with super attractive officer

AirAsia flight stewardess gains overnight fame after candid photos go viral

Image collated from BcBcBabe

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MRT doors stayed completely open while train was moving off from Ang Mo Kio station

Breeziest train ride ever.

March 12, 10:24 am

M'sian woman wins S$4.1 million lottery with S$0.66 bet

Do you believe in luck?

March 12, 03:03 am

S'pore pest control staff throws & steps on snake in 'training exercise' video

Too tough.

March 12, 12:28 am

McDonald's S'pore replaces classic Coke with less sugar version, sparks calls to get old version back

Soda pressing.

March 11, 11:22 pm

People are making hilarious wallpapers utilising Samsung's new hole-punch camera

Holey moley.

March 11, 10:35 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close