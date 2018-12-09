Mindef conducts Open Mobilisation & Civil Resource Requisition Exercise
A Singapore Armed Forces Open Mobilisation and Civil Resource Requisition Exercise is underway.
On Dec. 9, Mindef posted on Facebook a list of codewords that have been activated for an SAF Open Mobilisation and Civil Resource Requisition Exercise.
In a media release, MINDEF said the following codewords have been activated.
Disc Drive, Air Knight, Stamp Machine, and Turbo Engine.
Image from Cyberpioneer and Mindef
