Mindef conducts Open Mobilisation & Civil Resource Requisition Exercise

FYI.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 9, 2018 @ 01:09 pm

A Singapore Armed Forces Open Mobilisation and Civil Resource Requisition Exercise is underway.

On Dec. 9, Mindef posted on Facebook a list of codewords that have been activated for an SAF Open Mobilisation and Civil Resource Requisition Exercise.

In a media release, MINDEF said the following codewords have been activated.

Disc Drive, Air Knight, Stamp Machine, and Turbo Engine.

Image from MINDEF

In other news:

SAF, RSAF to conduct live firing & military exercises on mainland & islands from Dec. 10 – 17

Image from Cyberpioneer and Mindef

