Mindef conducts Open Mobilisation & Civil Resource Requisition Exercise

A Singapore Armed Forces Open Mobilisation and Civil Resource Requisition Exercise is underway.

On Dec. 9, Mindef posted on Facebook a list of codewords that have been activated for an SAF Open Mobilisation and Civil Resource Requisition Exercise.

In a media release, MINDEF said the following codewords have been activated.

Disc Drive, Air Knight, Stamp Machine, and Turbo Engine.

