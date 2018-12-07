fbpx

Back
﻿

Mandarin Orchard S’pore sanitises ballroom, starts 24-hour hotline for guests affected by food poisoning incident

The hotel's Grand Ballroom has also been suspended indefinitely while it undergoes sanitisation.

Matthias Ang | December 7, 2018 @ 01:58 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Mandarin Orchard Singapore has established a 24-hour hotline for guests who have come down with food poisoning after eating food at its banquet events.

A large number of food poisoning cases at four different banquet events held at the Grand Ballroom of Mandarin Orchard Hotel was reported between Dec. 1 and 3.

9 hospitalised, 175 people ill: Mandarin Orchard S’pore main ballroom banquet operations suspended indefinitely

In total, 175 people fell ill with gastroenteritis, with nine of them hospitalised, as of Dec. 5, according to a joint press release by the Ministry of Health, Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and National Environment Agency (NEA), 

Mandarin Orchard Singapore aiming to reach out to all affected guests

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the hotel has yet to establish the number of affected cases among its banquet guests.

As such, the establishment of the 24-hour hotline is aimed at allowing affected guests to reach out with their complaints.

A Facebook post was also put up by the hotel on Wednesday requesting for those affected to reach their hotline at +65 6831 6184.

Staff also among those affected

An exchange between the hotel and a commentator on the Facebook post also revealed that the cases of food poisoning included the hotel staff as well.

However, it is unclear if the food poisoning stemmed from canteen food as alleged by the commentator.

Screenshot from Mandarin Orchard Singapore Facebook

Screenshot from Mandarin Orchard Singapore Facebook

Sanitisation of banquet room underway

In the meantime, ST reported that the Grand Ballroom is due to be sanitised by Wednesday, Dec. 12.

The banquet kitchen serving the Grand Ballroom has been suspended indefinitely, with MOH, NEA and AVA having commenced joint investigations on Dec. 4, according to their joint press release.

Thus far, the investigations have included collecting food and environmental samples for testing, along with sending food handlers for stool screening.

The agencies have also required the hotel to dispose of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items from the banquet, and thoroughly clean the implicated premises including equipment, utensils, work surfaces and toilets.

This includes disinfecting the dining tables and chairs, food preparation surfaces, walls and floors.

This is the fourth high-profile case of mass food poisoning reported in Singapore so far.

Spize River Valley, the site of the first case has since been closed for good.

Top image from Insightrips Facebook

Spize River Valley shut down by NEA for good

Dozens of wedding guests get food poisoning after 8-course Mandarin Orchard Singapore banquet for over 400

131 K2 pupils & adults down with food poisoning after eating food from FoodTalks

NEA suspends TungLok Catering at Singapore Expo indefinitely after 190 people fell ill eating catered bento boxes

Sats officer in ICU after eating Spize Restaurant packed food has died

Spize Restaurant at River Valley suspended indefinitely after 49 cases of food poisoning

 

 

 

 

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Grab's new cancellation policy to be rolled out on Mar. 25 instead of tomorrow

Two extra weeks to adjust.

March 10, 07:49 pm

Wildly popular Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu visited S'pore & people here excited to meet him

The Taiwanese really like him.

March 10, 07:36 pm

Creative CEO personally comes down to IT Show to help customers with his products

That's amazing.

March 10, 03:52 pm

Comfort Delgro looking for passenger who alighted from taxi at ECP after driver blacks out

The driver had blacked out, causing him to lose control of the cab.

March 10, 03:08 pm

Catholic Church & Cornerstone Community Church praise government for move to cancel Watain concert

They stress the need to protect the nation from forms of art that would incite violence and hatred.

March 10, 02:58 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close