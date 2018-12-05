Dozens of wedding guests get food poisoning after 8-course Mandarin Orchard Singapore banquet for over 400

A total of 42 people have fallen ill, with four of them hospitalised, after eating at a wedding lunch banquet held at Mandarin Orchard Singapore on Sunday, Dec. 1.

This is the fourth high-profile case of mass food poisoning reported here.

The New Paper reported that over 400 guests attended the banquet, which consisted of an eight-course meal.

Whole families among those affected

Among the afflicted was the father of the bride, who told TNP that about four people from each table fell ill, with everyone affected in the case of some tables.

He was subsequently hospitalised at Tan Tock Seng, along with the bride’s brother after developing a fever.

The incident has also been highly embarrassing for him.

He said: “I didn’t expect this and now I don’t know how to face my friends and relatives.”

Another guest told TNP that his entire family of five had been affected by food poisoning as well.

In particular, the guest himself and three of his children, had developed diarrhoea and vomiting by Dec. 3, Monday.

Case under investigation

On Dec. 4, Mandarin Orchard Singapore put a up a statement on their Facebook page.

It said the incident had left them “completely distraught”, and were working to provide “every possible support and assistance” to those affected.

The hotel further apologised to victims who had not yet been contacted and requested for their contact details to allow the hotel to do so.

In the meantime, the hotel is working with the National Environment Agency (NEA), the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Public Utilities Board (PUB), and the Agri-food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

A joint inspection of the hotel’s premises has since been conducted by the various agencies, with food and environmental samples taken for testing.

Investigation results are currently pending.

The hotel has also temporarily relieved its workers that handled food during relevant banquet events “until they have completed all necessary medical tests and are cleared by relevant authorities”.

The post said that for the period of the investigation, the hotel will cease serving raw food prepared from its banquet kitchens.

You can read the post in full here:

Top photo from Alex Yap Facebook