Mahathir says M’sian vessels will remain in disputed area while talks are ongoing

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday (Dec. 10) that the Malaysian government vessels will continue to remain where they are at now while it engages in talks with Singapore, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

No decision on withdrawing the vessels

According to CNA, when asked about the vessels, Mahathir said there is currently no decision to withdraw the vessels from the disputed area.

“At the moment because there is no decision, the vessels are there. Singapore vessels are there. Malaysian vessels are there.”

He told reporters that Malaysia “will negotiate with Singapore”.

“We don’t want to fight with Singapore — sometimes there are overlapping claims, we can resolve through negotiations.”

He said “foreign affairs” would be in charge of the negotiations, and that it would start as soon as possible.

M’sia “unable to accede to S’pore’s counter-proposal”

Malaysia’s foreign ministry released a statement on Monday (Dec. 12) as well.

It said that the Malaysian government is “unable to accede to Singapore’s counter-proposal“.

However, it would “take all effective measures to de-escalate the situation on the ground, reaffirming its position to handle the situation in a calm and peaceful manner”.

It also said it “welcomed Singapore’s continued emphasis on the importance of dialogue”, and acknowledged that Singapore “called upon Malaysia to return to the status quo prior to Oct. 25 by immediately withdrawing all Malaysian government vessels in the area”.

The statement concluded, with Malaysia reiterating the “importance of strong bilateral relations between the two countries” and the hope that discussions would take place soon.

S’pore reiterates call for M’sia to revert to status quo before Oct. 25

In response to Malaysia’s statement, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that Singapore is “disappointed that Malaysia is unable to accede to Singapore’s proposal to go back to the status quo ante prior to 25 October 2018”.

MFA also revealed that Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Attorney-General Lucien Wong met with the Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas to discuss the issue last Friday (Dec 7).

In fact, the Singapore folks proposed that Malaysia returns to the status quo ante prior to October 25, “without prejudice to Malaysia’s and Singapore’s respective positions on the maritime boundary between the two countries in the area which Malaysia now claims”.

Nevertheless, Singapore said:

it is “encouraged that Malaysia has undertaken to take all effective measures to de-escalate the situation on the ground”

it “welcomes the Malaysian Government’s agreement that officials meet in the second week of January 2019, to exchange views on resolving the Johor Bahru Port Limits issue”

However, Singapore reiterated “its call to Malaysia to revert to the status quo ante prior to 25 October 2018” so as to “avoid misunderstandings and potential issues on the ground”.

It added that it would do Malaysia no good should its government vessels remain in the area.

“Malaysia’s deployments in this area will not strengthen its legal claim and can only heighten tensions. Malaysia will be responsible for any untoward situations on the ground that arise from continued deployment of its vessels into this area. “

Finally, the statement emphasised the important bilateral relation between both countries and ends on a hopeful note for both sides to work things out.

“The Singapore Government hopes to work with the Malaysian Government to find an amicable resolution of issues between the two countries in accordance with international law, and in the spirit of preserving our important bilateral relationship.”

You can read MFA’s statement in full here.

Top image via Mahathir/FB