LTA expands contactless payment trial to include Visa & NETS in Dec. 2018

If you like using contactless payment, you might enjoy this set of news.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has expanded their trial on the Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) System, which uses Mastercards and debit cards for public transport payments.

Come December 2018, the pilot programme will include NETS and Visa cards.

According to LTA, commuter receptiveness to the ABT pilot has been “encouraging”. It reported that the Mastercard pilot has more than 100,000 participants.

To date, more than 26 million trips have been transacted using ABT, with an average of 50,000 trips daily.

What is Account-Based Ticketing (ABT)?

ABT allows commuters to pay for their public transport rides without having to go through the hassle of “topping up” a separate EZ-Link card.

Instead, commuters will tap their credit or debit cards on the MRT or bus fare readers and the fare will be charged to their credit or debit bill.

NETS ABT pilot programme

If you’re holding a NETS Contactless Bank Card with DBS/POSB, OCBC and UOB can register at http://www.nets.com.sg/netsintransit/ – from December 3, 2018.

Visa ABT pilot programme

The Visa pilot programme is limited to an invited group of employees from Visa and participating banks. Invited participants will be notified by their employers (Visa or the banks) to register. They can do so from December 3, 2018 via the following :

https://www.transitlink.com.sg/ABT, or – TransitLink mobile app

Mastercard ABT pilot programme

If you are holding a Mastercard credit or debit card and wish to join the ABT pilot programme, you can do so at:

https://www.transitlink.com.sg/ABT, or TransitLink mobile app

Top image by Joshua Lee.