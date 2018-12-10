There’s a legit-looking S$3.50 alternative to Tiger Sugar’s brown sugar bubble milk
Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
The queue for Tiger Sugar’s Brown Sugar Boba Milk apparently stretched to more than an hour long during the store’s inaugural opening in Singapore.
In fact, the brand is so popular that a second outlet has already opened here:
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Tiger Sugar opening 2nd outlet at Chinatown Point in Dec. 2018
If you’re lazy to queue, however, you may want to try Kurotaki Chabann’s version of the drink.
From S$3.50
Although the brand is relatively unheard of in Singapore — they have two outlets here — it actually has more than 1,000 outlets in China.
Kurotaki’s Brown Sugar Jelly Milk Tea (S$3.50 for medium, S$4.50 for large) is made with Japanese red tea, fresh milk, house-made brown sugar syrup, and brown sugar jelly.
On the other hand, Tiger Sugar’s Brown Sugar Boba Milk costs S$5.30 (they use four types of brown sugar though).
Here are some photos of Kurotaki’s beverage:
Kurotaki also offers a wide range of drinks, from fruit teas to traditional teas:
And even this Mango Coconut with Sago (from S$4.20):
Address and Opening Hours
Kurotaki Chabann Café
180 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218442
Daily, 10am to 2.30pm, 3.30pm to 10pm
Kurotaki Chabann Stand
Citylink Mall, 1 Raffles Link #B1-49, Singapore 039393
Daily, 10am to 2.30pm, 3.30pm to 10pm
Top image from Tiger Sugar and Kurotaki Chabann’s Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.