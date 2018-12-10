There’s a legit-looking S$3.50 alternative to Tiger Sugar’s brown sugar bubble milk

The queue for Tiger Sugar’s Brown Sugar Boba Milk apparently stretched to more than an hour long during the store’s inaugural opening in Singapore.

In fact, the brand is so popular that a second outlet has already opened here:

If you’re lazy to queue, however, you may want to try Kurotaki Chabann’s version of the drink.

From S$3.50

Although the brand is relatively unheard of in Singapore — they have two outlets here — it actually has more than 1,000 outlets in China.

Kurotaki’s Brown Sugar Jelly Milk Tea (S$3.50 for medium, S$4.50 for large) is made with Japanese red tea, fresh milk, house-made brown sugar syrup, and brown sugar jelly.

On the other hand, Tiger Sugar’s Brown Sugar Boba Milk costs S$5.30 (they use four types of brown sugar though).

Here are some photos of Kurotaki’s beverage:

Kurotaki also offers a wide range of drinks, from fruit teas to traditional teas:

And even this Mango Coconut with Sago (from S$4.20):

Address and Opening Hours

Kurotaki Chabann Café

180 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218442

Daily, 10am to 2.30pm, 3.30pm to 10pm

Kurotaki Chabann Stand

Citylink Mall, 1 Raffles Link #B1-49, Singapore 039393

Daily, 10am to 2.30pm, 3.30pm to 10pm

Top image from Tiger Sugar and Kurotaki Chabann’s Facebook