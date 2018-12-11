fbpx

McDonald’s Korea has raspberry cream cheese pie with a chocolate crust

Seoul food.

Joshua Lee | December 11, 2018 @ 12:46 pm

McDonald’s has a new dessert pie — but it’s only available halfway across the world in Korea.

The Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie was launched in November this year:

Via McDonald’s Korea.

It has raspberry jam and cream cheese encased in a fried chocolate pie shell.

Here are some photos:

Via rnbns @ Naver Blog
Via deamsgod @ Naver Blog

Artificial raspberry taste?

Although it looks good, consumers have criticised the raspberry taste as being too artificial, and the pie crust for not having enough chocolate-y taste.

According to this YouTube review, while the pie has a raspberry-jam smell, the crust has no chocolate taste at all. The cream cheese might also be a little too light to make an impact on your taste buds.

It retails for ₩1,600 (S$1.95) on the McDonald’s Korea website. 

Perhaps this is something you can try in Korea.

Top images via McDonalds and deamsgod @ Naver Blog.

 

