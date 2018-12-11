McDonald’s Korea has raspberry cream cheese pie with a chocolate crust
McDonald’s has a new dessert pie — but it’s only available halfway across the world in Korea.
The Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie was launched in November this year:
It has raspberry jam and cream cheese encased in a fried chocolate pie shell.
Here are some photos:
View this post on Instagram
🍓#라즈베리크림치즈파이 #맥도날드 #맥도날드신메뉴 #맥도날드파이 🍓 이번에 새로 나왔다는 맥도날드 신메뉴 라즈베리크림치즈파이!! 콘파이 나왔을 때는 어디가던 다 품절이였어서 이것도 품절일까봐 걱정했는데 주문하자마자 나와벌이기~~~ 쭈니언니 먹는거 껴서 먹었는데 갠적으로 라즈베리보다는 크랜베리류가 더 맛나다 흐흑 그래도 따끈따끈하니 아주 맛있다👏 갓 나오면 엄청 뜨거우니 조심!!! . . . #먹스타그램 #먹스타 #맛스타그램 #맛스타 #맛있다그램 #맛있다 #먹방스타그램 #먹방 #파이 #라즈베리 #크림치즈 #신메뉴 #mcdonalds #raspberrycreamcheesepie #raspberry #pie #korea #인스타푸드 #일상 #데일리 #food #foodporn #daily
Artificial raspberry taste?
Although it looks good, consumers have criticised the raspberry taste as being too artificial, and the pie crust for not having enough chocolate-y taste.
According to this YouTube review, while the pie has a raspberry-jam smell, the crust has no chocolate taste at all. The cream cheese might also be a little too light to make an impact on your taste buds.
It retails for ₩1,600 (S$1.95) on the McDonald’s Korea website.
Perhaps this is something you can try in Korea.
Top images via McDonalds and deamsgod @ Naver Blog.
