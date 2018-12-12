Khaw Boon Wan said M’sia’s using “technical excuse” to change airspace arrangement, again urged complete withdrawal of M’sian vessels

The Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan urged Malaysia to withdraw all their vessels from Singapore waters to prevent an “accidental escalation”.

Speaking to the media on December 12, Khaw said that Malaysia still has one vessel (reduced from three) stationed in Singapore territory even though they have committed to take measures to de-escalate on the ground.

“We value our bilateral relations with Malaysia, that’s why we have been trying our best to find a peaceful solution to the current dispute. We explained to them that stationing their ships in our waters does not make an iota of difference to their legal claim. It doesn’t enhance their legal case. They acknowledged this legal point; they committed to take all effective measures to de-escalate on the ground. This is a good move in the right direction. We too, intend to manage this dispute in a calm and peaceful manner. However, while they committed to de-escalate and have taken some steps, they do not agree to withdraw completely.”

“This creates an unnecessary risk of any accidental escalation on the ground,” said Khaw.

“Accidents can happen. These are big ships. A few thousand tonnes and they move at great speed. You don’t know what will happen. You may not intend, but then what if accidents happen – then what?”

He urged Malaysia to withdraw as the risk of an accident would not be conducive to bilateral talks that both countries are having in January 2019.

According to Khaw, the upcoming bilateral talks will not be cancelled as Singapore has committed to it.

Video by Malaysian Transport Minister contained inaccuracies

Responding to an explainer video that Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke uploaded to Facebook yesterday (December 11), Khaw said that the video contains a few inaccuracies, including a misguided understanding of how the Instrument Landing System (ILS) for Seletar Airport works:

“I’ve watched the video. It’s a good video. I’ll commend their video team. But I think the video contains a few inaccuracies. I’ll give just one example. They talk about ILS like a manual system, when you confront a crane for example, you become a safety risk. That’s not how ILS works. ILS is like an autopilot in an aircraft. It’s a tool for the pilot. The pilot can always have manual intervention if security concerns require it. So like autopilot, it doesn’t mean the pilot doesn’t have control. The pilot retains full control throughout the flight.”

Khaw went on to say that Malaysia seems to be using a technical excuse in order to change the airspace arrangement, one which the International’s Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) allowed Singapore to run in 1973:

“But the key point is if it were a technical concern, with goodwill, I’m confident a mutually satisfactory technical solution can be found. But I think the situation is, they seem to be using this technical excuse to trigger a demand to change the airspace arrangement which was brokered by ICAO long long ago – 1973 which has worked very well, benefitting all stakeholders in this region. So I’m truly baffled. I wonder why. As transport ministries of two countries, we have worked very well together, not just for a few years but many years.”

“We achieved so much together and then out of the blue in October, suddenly started a row – in air, in water, what next? Land transport too?” Khaw said.

Referring to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir’s description of Singapore and Malaysia as “twins”, Khaw said that it is a “good illustration” and that as twins, both countries ought to “help each other succeed and celebrate each other’s achievements”.

When asked if this dispute is considered a low point in both countries’ bilateral relations, Khaw said:

“I’m 66 this year, I wasn’t born yesterday and I’ve seen a lot. Whether this is the lowest it doesn’t really matter. Yes, neighbours there will always disputes. It’s how you address them. Always have the hope and optimism that something better can come out of it.”

All images by Rachel Ng.