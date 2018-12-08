fbpx

Back
﻿

Kellogg’s opens their first SouthEast Asian cereal cafe in Ang Mo Kio Hub

All day breakfast.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 8, 2018 @ 07:51 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Cereal lovers take note, Kellogg’s has opened their first SouthEast Asian cereal cafe in Ang Mo Kio Hub.

It will be located in AMK Hub Basement 2, at Fairprice Xtra.

According to the post, there appears to be a variety of Kellogg’s cereals available.

Image from Kellogg’s

The cereals featured appear to include Coco Pops, Frosties, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Mueslix, and Special K

There are also a variety of choices for toppings such as goji berries and dried cranberries as well.

Image from Kellogg’s

There are also desserts served with yoghurt, cupcakes, and muffins at the cafe.

Image from Kellogg’s

They are opened daily from 12pm to 8pm.

Cool.

Here’s their Facebook post.

Images from Kellogg’s

Here’s an unrelated but interesting community story about the Kebun Baru Birdsinging club, watch here:

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man hit another man with metal stool in Liang Court brawl as table almost used too

It was way past bedtime.

March 11, 03:43 am

S'pore Chinatown busker, who sang backup for Andy Lau & Kit Chan, passes away suddenly

A sad day for those who loved the band's music.

March 11, 01:47 am

S'pore could create cities 1km in the sky 26°C year-round using Japanese tech

Looks like the Supertree Grove at Gardens By The Bay but thousands of times bigger.

March 11, 01:37 am

Tan Chuan-Jin probably gave the most accurate slaying of streaming sacred cow analogy

Tan said, "while every cow is a good cow, no cow is perfect".

March 10, 11:12 pm

Grab's new cancellation policy to be rolled out on Mar. 25 instead of tomorrow

Two extra weeks to adjust.

March 10, 07:49 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close