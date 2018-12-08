Kellogg’s opens their first SouthEast Asian cereal cafe in Ang Mo Kio Hub

Cereal lovers take note, Kellogg’s has opened their first SouthEast Asian cereal cafe in Ang Mo Kio Hub.

It will be located in AMK Hub Basement 2, at Fairprice Xtra.

According to the post, there appears to be a variety of Kellogg’s cereals available.

The cereals featured appear to include Coco Pops, Frosties, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Mueslix, and Special K

There are also a variety of choices for toppings such as goji berries and dried cranberries as well.

There are also desserts served with yoghurt, cupcakes, and muffins at the cafe.

They are opened daily from 12pm to 8pm.

Cool.

Here’s their Facebook post.

Images from Kellogg’s

