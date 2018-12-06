Indian restaurant in S’pore allows diners to pay whatever they want for a buffet meal
They have been doing this for the past 17 years.
An Indian vegetarian restaurant in Singapore, Annalakshmi, allows customers to pay whatever amount that they feel the meal is worth.
Annalakshmi Indian cuisine
Annalakshmi, a chain of Indian restaurants serving a mix of North and South Indian cuisines, has branches in Malaysia, Singapore and India.
The outlets in Singapore are located at Havelock Road and Amoy Street.
Here are some photos of the food at the Havelock Road branch:
And this is what the place looks like:
The indian food here is magnificent, never expected i would have such a wonderful food in Singapore, that too for free free freeeee!!! Restaurant staff are very friendly and welcomed us whole heartedly !! I would recommend everyone who visits singapore to come and have food at this place !!! #hint4travel
01.11.18 Today is my 22nd birthday, and let me tell you my story for today. Recently, I've been learning about the vegetarian diet and how it is good for your health and also the world. Coincidentally, my friend invited me to a vegetarian restaurant. It has an interesting concept because even through it is a buffet-style restaurant, you can choose how much you wanna pay for it. You can even be a cheapskate but considering the nice food and ambiance (such as the smell of the restaurant 😂), please be generous! After the dinner I received some gifts. It was not intentional on my friend's part but all the 4 snacks had the label "suitable for vegetarian" on it. After that, when I took the cab to somewhere, the driver was a Sikh, a group of people known for living on a vegetarian diet. 😄
Pay as you feel
The restaurant has been operating on a “pay as you feel” basis for the past 17 years.
On their website, they clarify that they are “not a soup kitchen”, but rather, a “place that supports the act of giving, from the heart”.
But why not just serve free food?
The restaurant stated:
“We want to cultivate the heart to give within each person who dines with us. By providing free food, the opportunity to give may not be there.”
Other than serving buffet-style lunch and dinner, they also offer catering services.
Here are the opening hours for both outlets:
20 Havelock Road
Monday (lunch): 11am to 3pm
Tuesday to Sunday (lunch): 11am to 3pm
Tuesday to Sunday (dinner): 6.15pm to 9.30pm
104 Amoy Street
Monday to Saturday (lunch): 11am to 3pm
Sunday and public holidays: Closed
