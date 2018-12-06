Indian restaurant in S’pore allows diners to pay whatever they want for a buffet meal

An Indian vegetarian restaurant in Singapore, Annalakshmi, allows customers to pay whatever amount that they feel the meal is worth.

Annalakshmi Indian cuisine

Annalakshmi, a chain of Indian restaurants serving a mix of North and South Indian cuisines, has branches in Malaysia, Singapore and India.

The outlets in Singapore are located at Havelock Road and Amoy Street.

Here are some photos of the food at the Havelock Road branch:

And this is what the place looks like:

Pay as you feel

The restaurant has been operating on a “pay as you feel” basis for the past 17 years.

On their website, they clarify that they are “not a soup kitchen”, but rather, a “place that supports the act of giving, from the heart”.

But why not just serve free food?

The restaurant stated:

“We want to cultivate the heart to give within each person who dines with us. By providing free food, the opportunity to give may not be there.”

Other than serving buffet-style lunch and dinner, they also offer catering services.

Here are the opening hours for both outlets:

20 Havelock Road

Monday (lunch): 11am to 3pm

Tuesday to Sunday (lunch): 11am to 3pm

Tuesday to Sunday (dinner): 6.15pm to 9.30pm

104 Amoy Street

Monday to Saturday (lunch): 11am to 3pm

Sunday and public holidays: Closed

Top photo via Instagram users sonal3684 & shafo.yoisho