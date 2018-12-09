fbpx

PM Lee’s wife Ho Ching writes poetry on social issues, sounds like serious version of Lang Leav

We feature a few of her poetic FB musings.

Mandy How | December 9, 2018 @ 04:31 pm

Ho Ching, wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, is the Chief Executive of Temasek Holdings.

Ho Ching is world’s 17th most powerful woman, ahead of Oprah Winfrey & Ivanka Trump

And as it turns out, she may have secret aspirations of becoming a poet.

Ho Ching wrote a poem explaining why we should use less plastic bags

Besides the environmental piece above, Ho has written a couple more poems on her Facebook page about other current affairs.

Here’s one beseeching the public to donate their blood to a little girl in need:

In case you can’t see:

Calling all
Pakistanis,
Indians and
Iranians to see
if anyone can help
provide the extremely rare
blood type to save a toddler

Another one on the issue of bullying:

So so sad
so so bad

We must never
never never ever
vent our anger
on others

We must never
never never ever
bully or harm
our young
or our weak
and vulnerable

What’s interesting about these poems, however, is the fact that they remain accessible to the general audience — even those who are not studied in literature.

In fact, one can even argue that these works are simply prose with line breaks.

Except for the strategic repetitions, of course.

If this form of poetry sounds familiar, it might be because it mirrors poet Lang Leav’s works (except Ho touches on social issues, rather than the topic of love):

Love is a game
of tic-tac-toe,
constantly waiting,
for the next x or o.

Poetry, however, is not a recent thing for Ho — she wrote one back in 2016 about her bag:

After dino pouch, Ho Ching pens poem telling story behind bag she used to meet Japan’s Emperor

And if you’re curious, the very serious Temasek Holding boss is a big fan of Korean dramas.

