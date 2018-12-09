PM Lee’s wife Ho Ching writes poetry on social issues, sounds like serious version of Lang Leav

Ho Ching, wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, is the Chief Executive of Temasek Holdings.

And as it turns out, she may have secret aspirations of becoming a poet.

Advertisement

Besides the environmental piece above, Ho has written a couple more poems on her Facebook page about other current affairs.

Here’s one beseeching the public to donate their blood to a little girl in need:

In case you can’t see:

Calling all

Pakistanis,

Indians and

Iranians to see

if anyone can help

provide the extremely rare

blood type to save a toddler

Advertisement

Another one on the issue of bullying:

So so sad

so so bad We must never

never never ever

vent our anger

on others We must never

never never ever

bully or harm

our young

or our weak

and vulnerable

What’s interesting about these poems, however, is the fact that they remain accessible to the general audience — even those who are not studied in literature.

Advertisement

In fact, one can even argue that these works are simply prose with line breaks.

Except for the strategic repetitions, of course.

If this form of poetry sounds familiar, it might be because it mirrors poet Lang Leav’s works (except Ho touches on social issues, rather than the topic of love):

Love is a game

of tic-tac-toe,

constantly waiting,

for the next x or o.

Poetry, however, is not a recent thing for Ho — she wrote one back in 2016 about her bag:

And if you’re curious, the very serious Temasek Holding boss is a big fan of Korean dramas.

Advertisement

Top image from Ho Ching’s Facebook