Ho Ching is world’s 17th most powerful woman, ahead of Oprah Winfrey & Ivanka Trump

On Dec. 4, Forbes released a list of the world’s top 100 most powerful women in 2018.

This is the 15th annual list for the world’s most powerful women spanning the business, tech, entertainment, philanthropical and political spheres.

The list celebrates the “icons, innovators and instigators” who create a lasting impact on the world.

Bagging the number one position on this list is Angela Merkel, the first female chancellor of Germany.

Other notable people on the list include UK Prime Minister Theresa May (#2), Melinda Gates (#6), and Oprah Winfrey (#20).

The rankings of Merkel and May have remained unchanged since 2017.

Ho Ching on the list as well

Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching, ranked 28th last year.

This year, she is ranked 17th, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II, Ivanka Trump and US Supreme Court Justices.

This is her full description on Forbes:

Ho Ching has been at Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek for 16 years and has helped its portfolio grow to over US$235 billion.

Temasek was one of the main investors in a US$14 billion dollar fundraising round by Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba.

Ho Ching opened offices in San Francisco last year and poured over a quarter of Temasek’s money into sectors like life sciences, tech and agribusiness.

Ho Ching is also the wife of Singaporean Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong.

She has consistently been on this list every year since 2004, according to a ST report.

Apart from her, another Singaporean on the 2018 list is Jenny Lee, a managing partner at GGV Capital.

You can view the full list here.

