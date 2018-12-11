Hong Kong media examines Yishun’s reputation as ‘cursed, unfortunate area’ after veteran TVB actor Benz Hui moved there

Yishun is making its mark on the world map and it’s largely due to its infamous reputation.

Advertisement

On Nov. 5, Hong Kong media outlet HK01 reported on the move made by veteran Hong Kong TVB actor Benz Hui (许绍雄) to Yishun.

Written in traditional Chinese, the article’s title is translated to: “Benz Hui moves to Singapore Yishun area, netizens label it ‘the cursed, unfortunate area'”.

Cat killings

Much of the article’s thrust focused on the notoriety of Yishun, highlighting that the neighbourhood’s string of cat killings had been a major contributor to its reputation among Singaporean netizens.

HK01 noted that the cat killers had even been picked up by the BBC.

HK01 then elaborated that the root of the neighbourhood’s infamy could be traced back to late September 2015, when up to seven cats were killed between Sept. 24, 2015 and Oct. 5, 2015, in just 12 days.

The article added that despite the arrest of the cat killer, the killings continued.

Advertisement

According to HK01, the area’s supposed quieter and chiller atmosphere relative to the rest of Singapore, combined with the cat-killings, made the neighbourhood a place for Singaporeans to avoid.

Reputation is debunked by hard numbers

HK01 then proceeded to question if the reputation was accurate by referencing several figures cited by the Nee Soon Town Council.

HK01 stated that Yishun was not actually the neighbourhood with the highest rate of preventable crime in Singapore, given that Yishun North is ranked 18, while Yishun South ranked is 29, out of 36 neighbourhoods, according to their police centres.

HK01 also pointed out how the rate of crime has dropped by 55 percent in recent years, from 2010 to 2016.

This results in the article’s conclusion that Yishun is not as frightening as netizens have pointed out.

Lee Bee Wah responds to article

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah voiced her dissatisfaction with the article by HK01.

Lee spoke to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) about how the part of the article which mentioned Singaporeans avoiding Yishun was untrue, as it was actually just an online joke by residents.

Advertisement

SMDN also quoted a resident who voiced his discomfort with the article, stating that despite the clarification provided by the article at the end, the sensational title of the article was unfair to the residents and bad for the neighbourhood’s reputation.

Benz Hui is not living in Yishun

As for Hui himself, he has refused to comment on the reputation of Yishun thus far.

SMDN reported that Hui did not respond to their questions about Yishun’s reputation.

Instead, Hui clarified that he was not living in Yishun but in Braddell View for the time being.

Advertisement

Top photo from Lee Bee Wah Facebook