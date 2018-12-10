fbpx

Heng Swee Keat’s first comments on S’pore-M’sia territorial dispute: ‘We will not hesitate to take firm actions’

His comments made amidst some public anticipation.

Belmont Lay | December 10, 2018 @ 03:39 am

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat has made his first comments on the maritime territorial dispute between Singapore and Malaysia.

Comments on Facebook

In a brief Facebook post on Sunday night, Dec. 9, before 10pm, he wrote that intrusions by Malaysian vessels into Singapore territorial waters “are a violation of Singapore’s sovereignty and international law”:

Repeats calls to take firm action

As this is “a serious matter of national interest”, Singapore “will not hesitate” to take firm action to protect its sovereignty and territory, Heng said.

His remarks come a day after Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing had called for all parties to “revert to the pre-Oct. 25 status quo”, warning that the risk of escalation “cannot be underestimated”.

Discuss issue constructively

These comments by Heng, who is tipped to be Singapore’s next prime minister following his People’s Action Party first assistant secretary-general appointment, have been met with some anticipation by the public, given how events have unfolded the past three days.

His post on his public Facebook page — with a modest 41,000 or so Likes — attracted more than 800 reactions within five hours.

Resolution sought

Heng’s post ended with a note seeking resolution, acknowledging the close people-to-people ties between the two countries, as he also expressed hope that both sides discuss the issues constructively.

“This will benefit peoples of both countries,” he wrote.

“I trust Singaporeans will remain calm and united at a time like this.”

How the dispute can be construed in layman terms:

Retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan explains in layman terms why S’pore disagrees with M’sia’s ‘cease & desist’ proposal

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

