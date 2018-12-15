Harry Potter EZ-Link cards now available in S’pore for S$12

Ez-Link has come out with yet another design to make us spend an extra S$5.

Advertisement

Check out the Harry Potter-themed transport cards, announced on December 11, 2018:

Each card costs S$12, but comes with S$7 in load value.

Someone pointed out that the second design looks like the movie poster for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone:

They will be progressively available at all TransitLink Ticket offices.

Advertisement

However, a good number of commuters have already gotten their hands on the cards:

Advertisement

Stocks are running out fast:

Good luck, and don’t buy a lot just to sell on Carousell.

Advertisement

Top image from Ez-Link and Xuan Qi via Facebook