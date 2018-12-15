Harry Potter EZ-Link cards now available in S’pore for S$12

Events
Upsurge
Ez-Link has come out with yet another design to make us spend an extra S$5.
Check out the Harry Potter-themed transport cards, announced on December 11, 2018:
Each card costs S$12, but comes with S$7 in load value.
Someone pointed out that the second design looks like the movie poster for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone:
They will be progressively available at all TransitLink Ticket offices.
However, a good number of commuters have already gotten their hands on the cards:
Stocks are running out fast:
Good luck, and don’t buy a lot just to sell on Carousell.
Top image from Ez-Link and Xuan Qi via Facebook
