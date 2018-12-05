fbpx

Back
﻿

Sexy time moaning from 2nd floor flat interrupts guy mourning & burying dead pet cat at Bukit Batok HDB estate

From mourning to moaning.

Belmont Lay |Nyi Nyi Thet | December 5, 2018 @ 06:43 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

How fast can your emotions flip from feeling one thing and then feeling another thing that is completely different?

You’ve heard of zero to 100 in three seconds, but have you heard of from sad to aroused in the same time?

Pet cat burial

If you are racking your brains trying to come up with such a scenario, think no further.

Because one Singaporean, Zul_Taylor, recently experienced mourning and moaning in the same breath.

This is his video on Twiiter:

What happened

According to Zul in the video, he was out on the grass patch in the neighbourhood digging a hole in the ground to lay his pet cat to rest after it recently died.

As he was digging, the sound of some people making sexy time from the nearby HDB flat on the second floor is clearly audible.

So loud, in fact, Zul managed to record it on video.

This was what Zul said in the video, translated:

“I’m about to bury my cat right now, but can you see this second floor? If you guys can hear what I can hear… They’re having sex and they’re moaning loudly. I can’t concentrate.”

In response to Mothership queries, Zul said the incident happened in Bukit Batok on Saturday, Dec. 1 at around 5.15pm.

He also said he was using his earpiece at that time to listen to music, but could hear the love-making through his earpiece.

This also means that if Zul could hear it from downstairs, the entire HDB block would have heard it too.

Zul’s late cat — bless its soul — is a Russian Blue named Kirah.

May you rest in peace, fluffy one.

Apologies about the sending off. Catnip 4 lyfe.

Responses

Responses to Zul’s video ranged from commiserating to not knowing how to feel because of mixed emotions.

Can’t grieve

“Such a bummer, you can’t grieve while burying your cat.”

Mixed emotions

“I know right? I had mixed feelings at that time.”

It’s funny, nonetheless

“You’re a joke, Zul”

It’s unique

“It’s not everyday that I get to hear such things.”

Totally unrelated article

Epic 50% discounts at more than 50 top restaurants that will put you in food coma

Here’s an unrelated but interesting community story about the Kebun Baru Birdsinging club, watch here:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Beach Road The Gateway paper-thin optical illusion buildings befuddle foreigners

There's a glitch in the Matrix.

March 8, 11:59 pm

Mastermind of armed robbery at Sengkang food court was employee all along: S'pore police

It happened in broad daylight, at 11:50am.

March 8, 07:48 pm

5 cars specially modified to smuggle cigarettes into S'pore caught separately at Woodlands Checkpoint

Getting more creative these days.

March 8, 07:30 pm

2 elderly S'poreans in their 60s arrested in Woodlands for 3.75kg of heroin & other drugs

CNB also discovered other drugs in the unit.

March 8, 07:00 pm

Swedish metal band Soilwork to perform in S'pore on Oct. 29 as planned: Organiser

Not all metal bands are the same, hello?

March 8, 06:37 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close