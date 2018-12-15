Back
﻿

Rare Fuzhou Oyster Cakes & Souffle Pancakes at Sembawang pasar malam until Dec. 25

Time to visit the north

Joshua Lee | December 14, 05:46 pm

Upsurge

You might have heard about this rare Fuzhou Oyster Cake which contains no oysters:

 

Rare tasty Fuzhou Oyster Cakes available at Bukit Panjang pasar malam from Aug. 17 – 28

 

It’s essentially a deep fried kueh containing minced pork, oysters, coriander, and peanuts. Other versions contain prawns, or even crab stick.

This particular version, Fuzhou Oyster Cakes (S$3), is sold by a stall called “Teochew Meat Puff” because the boss is a Teochew. These are fried on demand and have garnered a lot of praise for their generous filling.

 

Via Teochew Meat Puff Facebook.
Via Singapore Best Food.

It is also very popular. Check out this clip of people queueing up for it when it came to Bukit Panjang:

Teochew Meat Puff sells its oyster cakes at various pasar malams. It is currently at a pasar malam in Sembawang until December 25.

Via Singapore Night Bazaar

There are also other nice things to check out at the Sembawang pasar malam, such as:

Thai Iced Tea

Via Singapore Night Bazaar

Taiwan Oyster Mushroom

Via Singapore Night Bazaar

Churros

Via Singapore Night Bazaar

Ice Cream Roll

Via Singapore Night Bazaar

Souffle Pancake

Via Singapore Night Bazaar

Sweet Potato Ball

Via Singapore Night Bazaar

Ramly Burger

Via Singapore Night Bazaar

Uncle Ringo fun fair

The pasar malam will also have an Uncle Ringo fun fair with rides like Pirate Ship, Bumper Car, and Samba.

If you want to stay updated on upcoming pasar malams by this organiser, you can follow Singapore Night Bazaar’s Facebook page. You can also check out more photos of the Sembawang pasar malam here:

Sembawang pasar malam

Location: Open Space next to Sun Plaza, near Sembawang MRT (map)

Date: December 8 to December 25

Top images by Teochew Meat Puff and Singapore Night Bazaar.

 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

