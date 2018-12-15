Rare Fuzhou Oyster Cakes & Souffle Pancakes at Sembawang pasar malam until Dec. 25

You might have heard about this rare Fuzhou Oyster Cake which contains no oysters:

It’s essentially a deep fried kueh containing minced pork, oysters, coriander, and peanuts. Other versions contain prawns, or even crab stick.

This particular version, Fuzhou Oyster Cakes (S$3), is sold by a stall called “Teochew Meat Puff” because the boss is a Teochew. These are fried on demand and have garnered a lot of praise for their generous filling.

It is also very popular. Check out this clip of people queueing up for it when it came to Bukit Panjang:

Teochew Meat Puff sells its oyster cakes at various pasar malams. It is currently at a pasar malam in Sembawang until December 25.

There are also other nice things to check out at the Sembawang pasar malam, such as:

Thai Iced Tea

Taiwan Oyster Mushroom

Churros

Ice Cream Roll

Souffle Pancake

Sweet Potato Ball

Ramly Burger

Uncle Ringo fun fair

The pasar malam will also have an Uncle Ringo fun fair with rides like Pirate Ship, Bumper Car, and Samba.

If you want to stay updated on upcoming pasar malams by this organiser, you can follow Singapore Night Bazaar’s Facebook page. You can also check out more photos of the Sembawang pasar malam here:

Sembawang pasar malam

Location: Open Space next to Sun Plaza, near Sembawang MRT (map)

Date: December 8 to December 25

Top images by Teochew Meat Puff and Singapore Night Bazaar.