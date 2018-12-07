Troll My Melody Holder Carousell listings emerge, one giving free holder with purchase of soiled diapers

Yesterday (Dec. 6), My Melody holders were officially sold out islandwide by 11.30am.

Since then, resellers have started selling it on platforms like Carousell for prices as high as S$30.

Melody Not a Holder

Amidst the barrage of Carousell listings, some strange ones have emerged.

The first one is by user @wildestwolf.

The listing features a brown paper bag with a cut-out image of the My Melody holder stuck on to it:

According to @wildestwolf, the item is called a “My Melody Not a Holder”.

Under the product description, she wrote that this item has been “specially curated, with exquisite artisan skills to download, print and paste for an elevated finish”.

And the reason for this product? Because “we the citizen of fitting ins and wannabes just can’t get enough of lines to queue for a g–damn plastic container.”

“This item literally won’t hold sh*t together, just like your life so you might as well enjoy it,” @wildestwolf wrote.

The price is listed as S$0.69.

This is the full description:

Free holder with purchase of soiled diapers

Another Carouseller, @thund3rcatz, is offering a free My Melody holder for the purchase of her three-year-old toddler’s soiled diaper.

The diaper is being sold for S$19.90.

The Carouseller added that this item is only available via self-collection, as it “might be too smelly to be delivered”.

This is the full product description:

O-kay.

Top photo composite image via Carousellers @wildestwolf & thund3rcatz, McDonald’s Japan.

