E-scooter owners can register devices from Jan. 2, 2019, or else

Electric scooters can start to register their devices with the authorities from Jan. 2, 2019.

The registration fee of S$20 will be waived for owners who register their e-scooters by March 31.

Where to register

Registration can be done via the Land Transport Authority website at www.onemotoring.com.sg/escooter, or at Singapore Post offices until June 30.

Registrants must be at least 16 years old.

Purpose of registration

Registration is to declare that the e-scooters are compliant with the device criteria specified under the Active Mobility Act.

Those who make false declarations can be subject to a fine of up to S$5,000 and/ or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

Unique registration number issued

A unique registration number will be issued to owners at the point of registration.

The e-scooter owners will be required to fabricate an Identification Mark bearing the unique number.

A separate LTA Registration Mark will also be issued to the registrant.

The LTA Registration Mark will be sent via registered mail to those who register online, while those registering at a SingPost office will receive it on the spot.

Grace period

A grace period of 14 calendar days from the date of registration to affix both the Identification Mark and LTA Registration Mark prominently on the e-scooter will be given to those who register their e-scooters by June 30, 2019.

It is an offence to ride an e-scooter on public paths without the Identification Mark or the LTA Registration Mark beyond the grace period.

First-time offenders can be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed up to three months, or both.

From July 1, it will be an offence to “ride, or cause another person to ride” an unregistered e-scooter on public paths.

First-time offenders could be fined up to S$2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

UL2272 standard

All motorised personal mobility devices must also be certified to the UL2272 standard from Jan. 1, 2021.

Retailers will be banned from selling motorised PMDs that are not UL2272 standard from July 1 next year.

E-scooters must not exceed 20kg in maximum laden weight, 70cm in maximum width and 25km/h in maximum motorised device speed.

Owners of e-scooters without the certification can still register their devices if they were bought before July 1.

But they can only be used on public paths until Dec. 31, 2020.

They will automatically become de-registered on Jan. 1, 2021.