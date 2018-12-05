S’pore cosplayer absolutely nails My Hero Academia costume, goes viral worldwide

My Hero Academia, or Boku no Hero Academia, is a really popular anime/manga.

It is set in a world where people have quirks, or superpowers.

One of the characters, Toru Hagakure, has an invisibility quirk.

Here she is.

During the recent Anime Festival in Singapore, Amaya Lirin, went as Toru Hagakure.

Here she is.

And in case you can’t see the post, or her (heh heh).

Tiring

For those still scratching their head, the cosplayer is the person in the fully dark suit.

And it’s apparently really hot inside that black suit as well.

Only cosed for an hr+. It was really humid in my “ninja” outfit and heavy to carry Toru Hagakure the invincible girl but worth it!

To achieve the floating girl look, Lirin placed a pole behind the mannequin, and appears to move the detached feet with two slabs on the floor connecting the shoes to her own feet.

Her costume received over 12,000 upvotes on Reddit.

Reactions

Reactions were unanimously in praise of the cosplay.

With some praising the dedication of staying in a suffocating all-black costume.

The general consensus being this.

Very much so.

Image from Reddit and Amaya’s Facebook