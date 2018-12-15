S’pore-based artist explains why she will not shame others for copying her work

It’s disheartening when another artist steals your original design to profit off it.

But Alice Chevalier, owner of jewellery brand @longuevuedesign, explained in a series of Instagram stories why she wouldn’t shame another artist for copying her work.

Chevalier specialises in handmade clay accessories, and also holds creative workshops for aspiring craftsmen:

Since July 2018, 100 percent of the sales proceeds from the jewellery go to one of the NGOs in Singapore on a quarterly basis.

Unpleasant incidents on Instagram

Her thoughts on the subject of blatant copying was sparked by some unpleasant incidents on Instagram, where some users were complaining about having their ideas stolen:

Chevalier then listed her reasons for not being upset when someone else copies her designs:

And why having your own unique style was so important:

However, that is not to say that she doesn’t respect originality.

Sharing her own experience, Chevalier recalls copying designs from catalogues and shops when she just started out.

She did not sell any of those designs though.

Furthermore, she prefers to live in a community where one can share freely, without the fear of being shamed:

Her solution to having her designs copied?

To come up with a better design.

Cool attitude.

Top image from @longuevuedesign on Instagram

