Impatient driver beats red traffic light at Cross Street junction, nearly crashes into car

It’s never a wise idea to try and beat traffic.

Especially if the traffic light is red.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante has uploaded a video on Dec. 10 showing a near-miss side collision between two cars at a traffic junction, as a result of one car deciding to beat the red light.

According to the time stamp of the camera filming, the incident happened at 8.18pm on Dec. 9, with the video’s caption postulating the locating as Cross Street.

Here is the post:

In case you can’t see the video:

Car decides to move forward once pedestrian man starts flashing

Initially, the car that nearly causes the accident is shown waiting for the red light to turn green.

Note that most of the car is already over the stop line, with its back wheels visibly sitting on it.

The car then decides to move off once the green pedestrian man starts flashing, despite the traffic lights showing red for his own direction and green for the direction from the left.

This results in a moment of near-collision with a second car travelling at a high speed from the left, with the first car coming to a halt and the second car dramatically slowing down.

Note that the green light means the second car has the right of way.

Both cars then continue on their way.

Netizens react in fury

The comments were almost unanimously condemning the driver, with many demanding that the driver of the first car be reported for his dangerous driving.

And one user questioned what the driver could possibly have hoped to gain from his impatience.

What does the law say?

According to the website of the Singapore Police Force, failing to conform to traffic signals carries 12 demerit points and a fine of S$200 for light vehicles, such as cars for instance.

As for the charge of reckless/dangerous driving, the penalty is 24 demerit points, which means suspension for one’s driving license and prosecution in court.

Top image screenshots from SG Road Vigilante