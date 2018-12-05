fbpx

Back
﻿

50% off toys at Bendemeer warehouse, official WWF plushies & puzzle games available

Time to stock up on Christmas gifts.

Joshua Lee | December 5, 2018 @ 12:45 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift, here’s a toy warehouse where you can get World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and other plushies for 50 percent off.

Here they are:

Penguin, originally S$24.90, now S$12.45.
Wolf, originally S$29.90, now S$14.95
Seal, (15 inch) used to be S$39.90, now S$19.95. Seal (9.5 inch) used to be S$22.90, now S$11.45.
Rhino, originally S$29.90, now S$14.95.
Orang Utan, originally S$29.90, now S$14.95.
Elephant used to be S$44.90, now S$22.45.
Tropical birds, originally S$34.90, now S$17.45

Other than plushies, there are also wildlife-themed games like dominos, memory cards, and tumble tower:

Wildlife Dominoes
Memory Cards
Tumble Tower.

WWF is the official reseller for WWF Plush, so 12 percent of their profits go to funding WWF conservation efforts.

If you’re not into animals, there are also Sesame Street plushies and other toys.

All are selling at a 50 percent discount, with some going at 80 percent off.

Sesame Street plushies.
Sesame Street Egg Friends.
Sesame Street Egg Friends
Hello Kitty UglyDolls
UglyDolls
Soft toys.
Puzzle games.
Puzzle games.
Freezable lunch bags.
Double-walled tumblers.
Bears.
Assorted soft toys.

If you don’t want to travel all the way to Bendemeer, you can also buy the toys online.

There is free shipping for orders above S$35, however, not all sale items are reflected online.

Details about the warehouse sale:

Venue: Nature’s Collection, 16 Kallang Place, #05-01/02/03. About an 8-minute walk from Bendemeer MRT station (map).

Operating hours: 10am – 6pm (sale ends on Dec. 31, 2018).

Tel number: 66340601

Website: https://www.natures-collection.com

All images by Joshua Lee

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore, China & US working together on children's cancer research

Setting aside whatever differences for the sake of the children.

March 7, 11:46 pm

S'pore must produce water at will: Minister of the environment & water resources

Even when there is no rain.

March 7, 11:03 pm

Swedish black metal band Watain angry & fans disappointed S'pore cancelled show

What a let down.

March 7, 09:58 pm

MEWR stepping up climate mitigation efforts in food, water, energy & transport sectors

A multi-pronged approach for a multi-faceted problem.

March 7, 09:46 pm

S'pore wants to produce 30% of our food needs by 2030

Ensuring that we have enough to eat.

March 7, 09:41 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close