50% off toys at Bendemeer warehouse, official WWF plushies & puzzle games available

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift, here’s a toy warehouse where you can get World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and other plushies for 50 percent off.

Advertisement

Here they are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other than plushies, there are also wildlife-themed games like dominos, memory cards, and tumble tower:

Advertisement

WWF is the official reseller for WWF Plush, so 12 percent of their profits go to funding WWF conservation efforts.

If you’re not into animals, there are also Sesame Street plushies and other toys.

All are selling at a 50 percent discount, with some going at 80 percent off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you don’t want to travel all the way to Bendemeer, you can also buy the toys online.

There is free shipping for orders above S$35, however, not all sale items are reflected online.

Advertisement

Details about the warehouse sale:

Venue: Nature’s Collection, 16 Kallang Place, #05-01/02/03. About an 8-minute walk from Bendemeer MRT station (map).

Operating hours: 10am – 6pm (sale ends on Dec. 31, 2018).

Tel number: 66340601

Website: https://www.natures-collection.com

All images by Joshua Lee