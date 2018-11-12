Man rescued from attempted suicide in Yishun by neighbour living one floor below

Kudos to good neighbours.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, on Nov. 10, a 56-year-old man attempted suicide by jumping from the 13th floor of his flat at Block 510B, Yishun Street 51.

However, he was rescued by his neighbour living one floor below who pulled him in upon hearing his shouts.

Stomp reports that the man was then taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and later on arrested.

Unable to repay S$3,000 loan shark debt

As Lianhe Wanbao further reports, the man had borrowed up to S$3,000 from loan sharks, which he was unable to repay.

Prior to his suicide attempt, he allegedly consumed so much alcohol that his would-be rescuer reportedly could smell the alcohol on his body.

Wanbao states that the man’s rescuer was first alerted to his suicide attempt by a fellow 12th-floor resident who heard his shouts.

Accordingly, he rushed up to the 13th storey while the other resident called the police and ambulance.

Reports then said an ambulance and fire engine from the Singapore Civil Defence Force were subsequently spotted at the scene.

A photo sent to Lianhe Wanbao appears to show the man in a wheelchair afterwards.

Here’s the police’s statement on the incident:

“On 10 November 2018, at 7.43pm, the police were alerted to a case of attempted suicide at block 510B, Yishun Street 51. A 56-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He was subsequently arrested in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Trying to kill yourself is still a crime in Singapore

Here’s what Section 309 of the Penal Code states, with regard to attempted suicide:

“Whoever attempts to commit suicide, and does any act towards the commission of such offence, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.”

However, a Penal Code Review Committee convened in September has since proposed repealing Section 309 on the grounds that the focus should be on treatment, rather than prosecution, as the appropriate response towards persons who are so distressed that they attempt to take their own lives.

What’s more, as The Straits Times reports, while attempted suicide is an arrestable offence, actual prosecutions against people who do this are rare.

Between 2013 and 2015, an average of 0.6 per cent of the reported cases of attempted suicide were brought to court.

Suicide helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association of Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Top image screenshots from Lianhe Wanbao.