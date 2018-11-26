Woman driver uses body to reserve parking lot outside Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, gives middle finger

Here’s something you didn’t learn when taking your Basic Theory Test: Using your body to reserve a parking lot.

A video uploaded to Roads.sg on Nov. 25 showed a woman driver doing just that.

The video was posted by the car driver who was waiting to enter a soon-to-be-vacant parking lot when a woman driver got out of her vehicle to physically intercept it.

The woman can be seen getting out of the Mercedes Benz sports utility vehicle, effectively swapping places with the passenger, putting on her green hoodie and chatting with the car exiting the lot as if to claim it:

And then she proceeded to block the car that was already waiting for the lot:

After she was honked at, she looked as if she did not know the car she was blocking was trying to park and then gave the middle finger when she was made to shove it:

Reactions

Responses to the woman’s antics unanimously panned her actions.

Reactions ranged from calling out her actions, questioning if she is local, to asking for the mob vigilante treatment to be applied to her to suss her identity out.

Within one day, the video has been viewed more than 250,000 times.

The vehicle the woman is driving appears to be a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.