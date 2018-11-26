fbpx

Back
﻿

Woman driver uses body to reserve parking lot outside Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, gives middle finger

New driving skill.

Belmont Lay | November 26, 2018 @ 02:40 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Here’s something you didn’t learn when taking your Basic Theory Test: Using your body to reserve a parking lot.

A video uploaded to Roads.sg on Nov. 25 showed a woman driver doing just that.

The video was posted by the car driver who was waiting to enter a soon-to-be-vacant parking lot when a woman driver got out of her vehicle to physically intercept it.

The woman can be seen getting out of the Mercedes Benz sports utility vehicle, effectively swapping places with the passenger, putting on her green hoodie and chatting with the car exiting the lot as if to claim it:

And then she proceeded to block the car that was already waiting for the lot:

After she was honked at, she looked as if she did not know the car she was blocking was trying to park and then gave the middle finger when she was made to shove it:

Reactions

Responses to the woman’s antics unanimously panned her actions.

Reactions ranged from calling out her actions, questioning if she is local, to asking for the mob vigilante treatment to be applied to her to suss her identity out.

Within one day, the video has been viewed more than 250,000 times.

The vehicle the woman is driving appears to be a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

McGriddles back in McDonald’s S’pore for limited time with new Crispy Chicken on menu

Lunch idea.

February 27, 02:21 pm

Old Ah Bengs exercise by fighting outside Blk 418 Yishun Ave 11 coffee shop

At least 15 minutes of physical activity a day is good for health.

February 27, 02:06 pm

Family-owned Bukit Panjang carrot cake stall run by beefcake who lifts 6 times a week

He went from wearing Rolex watches to clocking in 12-hour days at his parents' hawker stalls.

February 27, 01:48 pm

Energizer's smartphone has 18,000 mAh battery, lasts up to 50 days & is incredibly thick

This battery can commit battery.

February 27, 01:37 pm

"Employment outcomes" for S'poreans affected if foreign worker quotas not cut: Chee Hong Tat

He said not cutting the number of foreign workers here will also lead to socio-political problems in Singapore.

February 27, 01:11 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close