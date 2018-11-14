Indonesian president Joko Widodo eats fried duck in Lucky Plaza, fans mob him

The 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit is in Singapore this second week of November 2018.

And this means regional leaders here have been out and about town since the summit started on Nov. 11.

Lucky Plaza visit

So, it is no surprise that one of them decided to head out for some sightseeing while here.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo popped by Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road on Nov. 13 for lunch, accompanied by a large entourage of bodyguards and minders.

1. Sebelum menghadiri KTT ke-33 @ASEAN, Presiden @jokowi terlebih dahulu menyambangi rumah makan khas Indonesia Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut di Lucky Plaza, Orchard Road, Singapura, Selasa, 13 November 2018 #JokowiKeSG pic.twitter.com/v6YcwZqNB7 — Kantor Staf Presiden (@KSPgoid) November 13, 2018

Not one to shy away from making flashy statements, Widodo wore a bright red jacket. His love for metal music is a well-known fact.

Widodo made his way from the mall’s entrance to Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut, a fried duck joint on the ground floor — while obliging for selfies and photos along the way.

He was gawked at by the multitudes outside the eatery trying to catch a glimpse of the Indonesian leader.

Cannot resist Indonesian food

On Twitter, Jokowi made a mention of the array of Indonesian eateries available in the mall.

He wrote: “Went all the way to Singapore, I still ate at an Indonesian restaurant. Today, I had lunch at Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut restaurant in Lucky Plaza, Orchard Road.”

Jauh-jauh ke Singapura, makannya tetap di restoran Indonesia. Hari ini, saya makan siang di restoran Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut di Lucky Plaza, Orchard Road. Di Singapura juga ada restoran Bebek Tepi Sawah, Sari Ratu, sampai Restoran Garuda. Sayang belum ada Sang Pisang 😀 pic.twitter.com/6gytjCZMhU — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) November 13, 2018

“In Singapore, there’s also Bebek Tepi Sawah, Sari Ratu and even Garuda restaurants,” referring to the popular restaurant chains in Indonesia.

Jokowi quipped: “Unfortunately there’s no Sang Pisang yet.”

This refers to the banana fritter chain belonging to his youngest son, who attended the lunch as well.

Another video of his visit: