fbpx

Back
﻿

Indonesian president Joko Widodo eats fried duck in Lucky Plaza, fans mob him

Selfie time for a lot of the other patrons.

Belmont Lay | November 14, 2018 @ 04:39 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit is in Singapore this second week of November 2018.

And this means regional leaders here have been out and about town since the summit started on Nov. 11.

Lucky Plaza visit

So, it is no surprise that one of them decided to head out for some sightseeing while here.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo popped by Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road on Nov. 13 for lunch, accompanied by a large entourage of bodyguards and minders.

Not one to shy away from making flashy statements, Widodo wore a bright red jacket. His love for metal music is a well-known fact.

Widodo made his way from the mall’s entrance to Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut, a fried duck joint on the ground floor — while obliging for selfies and photos along the way.

He was gawked at by the multitudes outside the eatery trying to catch a glimpse of the Indonesian leader.

Cannot resist Indonesian food

On Twitter, Jokowi made a mention of the array of Indonesian eateries available in the mall.

He wrote: “Went all the way to Singapore, I still ate at an Indonesian restaurant. Today, I had lunch at Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut restaurant in Lucky Plaza, Orchard Road.”

“In Singapore, there’s also Bebek Tepi Sawah, Sari Ratu and even Garuda restaurants,” referring to the popular restaurant chains in Indonesia.

Jokowi quipped: “Unfortunately there’s no Sang Pisang yet.”

This refers to the banana fritter chain belonging to his youngest son, who attended the lunch as well.

Another video of his visit:

Denmark prime minister gives Indonesia president Metallica box set

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

African-Chinese teen implores S'poreans to stop using N-word because of its history

It's a loaded term and some people use it to own it.

February 15, 08:25 pm

Mikhy Brochez poses with finger outside S'pore embassy in Washington DC

Brochez is back on Facebook.

February 15, 07:32 pm

Chan Chun Sing: "Is it because I'm Chinese" remark reveals certain things S'poreans should be aware of

There would have been very different consequences if comment was made in the 1960s.

February 15, 06:24 pm

SCDF will sound “Important Message” signal nation-wide on Feb. 15, 6.20pm

Cos Total Defence Day.

February 15, 06:21 pm

SMRT staff falling in love at Raffles Place MRT Station is the cutest love story you'll read today

Sweet.

February 15, 06:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close