Lady posts heartbreaking “wedding” photos on big day, 9 months after fiancé dies in road accident

Debbie Gerlach was supposed to get married to Randy Zimmerman on November 11, 2018.

On February 1, though, Zimmerman’s life came to a tragic end when he hit the side of an SUV while on his motorbike in Arizona, United States.

For months after, Gerlach frequently posted updates on important events of Zimmerman’s life.

For example, during his birthday.

Advertisement

And when it came to the day they were originally supposed to get married, November 11, Gerlach posted an extremely unique photoshoot in honour of her late fiancé.

Here are the photos:

Advertisement

Here’s a particularly poignant shot with Zimmerman’s ashes in an urn marked “Z”:

Here’s her heart-wrenching message pleading for drivers to watch out for motorcycles.

“11/11/18 👨🏼‍⚖️👰🏻 Today was supposed to be the best day of my life. Today was supposed to be the day I married my best friend. I was supposed to wake up, put on my wedding dress and walk down the isle to the man of my dreams. Today, in front of all of our family and friends Randy & I were going to express our love for each other once again, and our vows that we would hold sacred to our hearts. Today was supposed to be the day I have dreamt about since I was a little girl. Today I was supposed to become a wife. Today I was supposed to become Mrs. Zimmerman… …but today I woke up alone as I do every day. Today I woke up with my heart broken all over again. Today my daddy will not walk me down the isle. Today I will not get to see the look on Randy’s face at the end of that isle when he gets his first look at me in my wedding dress, the dress I had to hide from him because he couldn’t wait to see it. Today I will not see all of our friends and family. Today I will not marry the love of my life. Today I will not have a husband… …and that is because a person made a choice that has forever changed my life, a choice to NOT stop at a stop sign, to NOT stop when he saw my fiance coming toward him on his motorcycle, but instead tried to hurry across the street. Please I beg each and every one of you that reads this post, WATCH FOR MOTORCYCLES, stop at stop signs and drive with care because you never know whose whole world is on that bike. Maybe if that person stopped, I’d be marrying my Randy, my best friend, the love of my life 💕💍 I love you Randy Z Zimmerman❤ Forever & Always, we promised! Xoxo your princess

:'(

Advertisement

Image from Debbie Gerlach’s Facebook