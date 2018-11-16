U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence pays tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, sends message to China

U.S. President Donald Trump may not be in Singapore for the East Asia Summit and the U.S.-Asean meeting, but Vice-President Mike Pence is here to fly the flag.

On Nov. 16, he made an official visit to the Istana to meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

According to PM Lee’s Facebook post, Singapore officials had “fruitful meetings” with him over the past few days, covering issues like terrorism, the environment and the digital economy.

PM Lee talked up Singapore’s strong economic links with the U.S.

In his remarks, PM Lee focused on the close ties between Singapore and the U.S., particularly in economic cooperation.

He mentioned that Singapore is the second-largest Asian investor in the U.S., with companies and investments in more than 30 U.S. states, including Pence’s home state of Indiana.

PM Lee said that Singapore’s trade and investments with the U.S. supported more than a quarter million American jobs.

He also pointed out that the U.S. currently has a trade surplus with Singapore of more than US$20 billion.

This is something that the Trump Administration would have been pleased to hear, as unhappiness over trade deficits continue to plague its relationship with China.

Said PM Lee:

“I’m confident that our strong and mature bilateral relationship will continue to strengthen at all levels. And I look forward to seeing Vice President Pence again next year when I hope to visit the United States.”

Pence paid tribute to LKY

Pence extended his thanks and those of Trump, whom he said was still grateful for the hospitality shown by Singapore while hosting the Trump-Kim Summit in June 2018.

He also paid tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, calling him one of the 20th century’s “most important statesmen”. Said Pence:

“It’s really remarkable to think of Singapore’s success in only 53 short years. Your father, one of the 20th century’s most important statesmen, understood that the conditions necessary for human flourishing are no accident. They’re the products of choice and choices. And your father made the choice to establish a nation on a foundation of economic freedom and the rule of law. From this foundation, Singapore has reached towering heights.”

U.S. interests in the “Indo-Pacific”

However, Pence also used the opportunity to emphasise the role of the U.S. in Asian affairs, in contrast with China.

First, he used the term “Indo-Pacific” instead of “Asia-Pacific” to refer to the region. In fact, he used it not just once, but six times.

While both are geographical terms, it is a conscious policy decision of the Trump Administration to use “Indo-Pacific” to place greater emphasis on India’s role in Asian affairs.

This was picked up on by Professor Tommy Koh, who questioned its use during a conference with Trump Administration officials, and asked if it was a “strategic intent targeted at excluding China.”

Pence also touched upon the tensions in the South China Sea, and said:

“The South China Sea doesn’t belong to any one nation. And you can be confident, Mr. Prime Minister, the United States will continue to sail and fly wherever international law allows and our national interests are advanced.”

He encouraged Asean to develop a code of conduct for the South China Sea, including the development of resources.

Pence also said:

“Our vision excludes no nation, requiring only that every nation treat their neighbours with respect. Empire and aggression have no place in the Indo-Pacific. This is a region where every nation, large and small, must be permitted to prosper and thrive.”

