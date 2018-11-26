fbpx

1 of the 2 kitties attempting to break into the Japanese museum finally makes it through

We chronicle the blow-by-blow of his brave quest.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 26, 2018 @ 05:31 pm

You might remember Ken-chan and Go-chan, two curiously adorable cats in Hiroshima which have an exceptional interest in visiting the Onomichi City Museum of Art.

2 kitties have been trying, & failing, to enter a museum in Japan for 2 years

Here’s Ken-chan, the black cat, waiting right outside the museum doors.

And this is Go-chan, a ginger, basking under the sun nearby.

Trying to get in for two years

Their attempts over the past two years to gain un-ticketed entry had always been foiled by the museum’s very responsible security personnel, especially one of its main guards, even though the duo have over the years become friends with him.

They’ve even mastered the art of charming their way out of trouble.

Here’s Go-chan allowing himself to get sayanged after he was caught red-handed:

While Ken-chan knows how to pretend to be doing something else when spotted by the guard:

The two kitties are clearly aware that this is a long game they’re playing, and keeping the staff’s wariness of them consistently on the down-low is key to victory.

Made it to the museum vestibule and lobby

And finally, we are pleased to report that one of the two feline ninjas has broken new ground.

Recently, Ken-chan made progress in his mission by stealthily sneaking into the entrance vestibule:

From Twitter @bijutsu1
From Twitter @bijutsu1
From Twitter @bijutsu1

Alas, however, his superior creeping skills were to come to nought. Ken-chan was caught red-pawed by the eagle-eyed security guard and unceremoniously hoisted out.

Here he is valiantly clinging to the carpet in a last-ditch attempt to maintain his ground:

From Twitter @bijutsu1

“Noooooo!”

From Twitter @bijutsu1

“:(”

From Twitter @bijutsu1

Ken-chan subsequently, and rightfully, we suppose, received a stern warning from the security guard.

From Twitter @bijutsu1

This was not his only almost-successful attempt, though.

Ken-chan’s most recent expedition was chronicled in this Nov. 24 tweet:

Learning his lesson this time, Ken-chan had smartly seized the opportunity of the security guard’s absence and crept between the first set of sliding doors.

A rather amused lady (possibly a museum staff) spotted Ken-chan crouching carefully where he thought he would not be visible. The second set of doors slid open, Ken-chan made a break for it, and even made a valiant attempt to dodge her lunges.

Disappointingly, this nail-biting adventure was to come to yet another premature end, as the video concludes with the lady reaching down to grab our brave quester.

Never stop trying, Ken-chan and Go-chan.

Top photo collage from Twitter @bijutsu1

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

