fbpx

Back
﻿

Internet service providers in S’pore to block access to TV box apps

According to High Court orders.

Belmont Lay | November 24, 2018 @ 03:03 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Internet service providers have been ordered by the High Court in Singapore to block access to TV box applications, Channel News Asia reported on Nov. 23.

Legal grey zone

These TV box apps openly sold at Sim Lim Square and IT fairs, from as low as S$99, have been all the rage in Singapore for savvy consumers for quite a while now, as they have existed in the legal grey zone.

What they do is essentially allow users to stream and download almost endless content such as movies, TV shows and live sports channels, effectively bypassing gated paywalls.

Unlike earlier iterations that decoded broadcasts and have been forbidden under the Broadcasting Act, the devices make use of apps to access copyrighted content.

Buyers just have to connect the device to a television set using a HDMI cable, connect the device to the Internet through Wifi or a LAN cable.

The Asia Video Industry Association’s (AVIA) Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) views such unfettered access as pure piracy.

They have labelled such TV boxes as illicit streaming devices (ISDs) that, in their view, enrich syndicates and criminals, while disrupting the production and distribution of legitimate content.

Hurting the industry

This blocking of access follows the hearing of a motion filed in October by Singnet, Fox Networks Group Singapore, NGC Network Asia, Fox International Channels (US) and The Football Association Premier League — who are the plaintiffs and members of the CAP.

The motion was heard in the High Court on Nov. 2.

The proposed orders against eight authentication server domains was then granted.

Internet service providers such as Singtel and Starhub have complied with the court order.

UBTV, a pre-loaded application owned by China-based company Unblock Tech, is one example of an app that is subjected to the blocking order.

Dissuasion

Blocking access to the TV box applications appear to signal to merchants that retailing such technology will be less lucrative and riskier as action is now being taken.

This court order has been a long time coming as set-top boxes — which they are previously known as and referred to — have existed in many iterations since at least eight years ago.

And to appeal to users of such devices to stop, the coalition that is against piracy have highlighted the supposed downsides of the TV box app.

These include exposing the user to malware, spyware, ransomware and malware mining, and not having access to proper support if the device becomes faulty.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

New age vending machines in S'pore sell 3M hooks & travel adaptors from S$3.50

You can put anything in a vending machine.

February 24, 07:17 pm

Ong Ye Kung stresses relevance of SAP schools, known for their bilingualism, by delivering bilingual speech

Meta-point.

February 24, 05:49 pm

Marquee S’pore, largest nightclub here opens on April 12, has ferris wheel & 3-storey-high slide

New place to dun zi dun zi.

February 24, 04:32 pm

First-generation owner of Basheer Graphic Books at Bras Basah has passed on

The bookstore has been there since 1991.

February 24, 03:23 pm

Entrepreneurial people selling 'Is it because I'm Chinese?' catchphrase on t-shirts for S$18

Late-stage capitalism.

February 24, 01:53 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close