Taiwanese bubble tea chain Tiger Sugar opening 2nd outlet at Chinatown Point in Dec. 2018

Tiger Sugar, a Taiwanese bubble tea chain famous for their Brown Sugar Boba Milk, opened its first Singapore outlet earlier this month at Capital Piazza.

Advertisement

When it first opened at Capitol Piazza, the queue for it took more than an hour.

Less than two weeks later, it announced that its second outlet will be opening in December at New Bridge Road.

More precisely, it will be located in the basement (#B1-42) of Chinatown Point, according to an 8 Days Instagram post.

There is no official word yet on when exactly in December the Chinatown Point outlet will open, though.

Advertisement

What’s so special about their Brown Sugar Boba Milk?

Tiger Sugar’s Brown Sugar Boba Milk is made with fresh full cream milk and brown sugar syrup.

The syrup itself is made from four types of Taiwanese brown sugar, while the milk is from Meiji, which has a higher fat content.

When blended, the entire concoction takes on the striped appearance of a tiger (hence the name) making it a very Instagrammable drink.

And if that isn’t enough to balloon your waistline, the drink also contains tapioca pearls (called boba) and small brown sugar pearls.

For more information and updates on Tiger Sugar Singapore, head over to their official Facebook page.

Advertisement

Top images via Tiger Sugar Facebook page and Google Maps.