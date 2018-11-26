fbpx

Back
﻿

Tian Tian Hainanese chicken rice sold at 2 branches in Hong Kong, 1 plate priced at S$14

That's three and a half times the price they're sold for in Singapore.

Tanya Ong | November 26, 2018 @ 06:06 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice is a well-known name among locals and tourists.

Since 1987, it has grown from strength to strength, and now has several outlets in Singapore.

So good and popular it is that for the past three consecutive years the Michelin food guide has published a Singapore edition, its original Maxwell stall has received a Bib Gourmand.

View this post on Instagram

#chickenrice #singapore

A post shared by Jason (@jasonwhzheng) on

View this post on Instagram

#singapore #chickenrice #nomnom

A post shared by 🍀 Vivian Qin 🍀 (@viviande) on

Tian Tian in Hong Kong

This year, the chicken rice brand has made its overseas debut in Hong Kong with a multi-concept restaurant called Tian Tian Plus.

It serves dishes from three other Singaporean eateries apart from their own: A Noodle Story, Lao Jie Fang, and The 50s.

The first Tian Tian Plus branch opened at Causeway Bay in May this year, and the second opened recently at Elements mall (near Kowloon station) this month.

But it’s not cheap

You’ve got three choices for chicken rice there — Hainanese (steamed), roasted, and thigh. And according to a menu shared on Reddit by u/buffywan, these plates don’t come cheap either.

In Singapore, a plate of Tian Tian chicken rice starts at a base price of S$3.50 at Maxwell.

In Hong Kong, however, a plate of Hainanese or roasted chicken rice costs HKD80 and HKD82 respectively (approximately S$14).

And if you order thigh meat, that would set you back by HKD98 (about S$17).

Here’s a sampling of the other dishes on offer, courtesy of Tian Tian’s three Singaporean counterparts:

King prawn in plum sauce

View this post on Instagram

King Prawn in Plum sauce

A post shared by Carmen Tsang (@food4body4food) on

Noodles with wagyu, shank and sauerkraut

Noodle with deep-fried shrimp wanton and Japanese BBQ pork:

Slow-cooked pork:

Based on this photograph of the menu, courtesy of a Redditor, prices for noodle dishes range from HKD72 (about S$12.60) to HKD108 (about S$19).

Tian Tian also offers stone bowl rice dishes ranging from HKD78 to HKD88 (about S$13.50 to S$14.50).

Photo by reddit u/buffywan.

Fierce.

Top photo composite image via Instagram user @efo.odk  and 天天海南雞飯 Facebook page.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

"Employment outcomes" for S'poreans affected if foreign worker quotas not cut: Chee Hong Tat

He said not cutting the number of foreign workers here will also lead to socio-political problems in Singapore.

February 27, 01:11 pm

Lorry driver, 32, arrested, cyclist, 55, investigated: Jalan Eunos lorry vs cyclist incident

The cyclist was much older.

February 27, 11:25 am

Merdeka package an election tactic? Chee Hong Tat fires back at Pritam Singh

He said the opposition 'can't have it both ways'.

February 27, 09:54 am

WP's Daniel Goh: CPF payout eligibility age should be lowered to help the elderly age with dignity

Goh gave a number of suggestions to allow the elderly greater freedom to choose between retirement or employment in their 60s.

February 27, 09:40 am

Plant-based 'meat' by Impossible Foods available in S'pore from March 7, 2019

Carnivorous purists call it 'pirated meat'.

February 27, 03:56 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close