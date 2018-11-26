Tian Tian Hainanese chicken rice sold at 2 branches in Hong Kong, 1 plate priced at S$14
That's three and a half times the price they're sold for in Singapore.
Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice is a well-known name among locals and tourists.
Since 1987, it has grown from strength to strength, and now has several outlets in Singapore.
So good and popular it is that for the past three consecutive years the Michelin food guide has published a Singapore edition, its original Maxwell stall has received a Bib Gourmand.
Tian Tian in Hong Kong
This year, the chicken rice brand has made its overseas debut in Hong Kong with a multi-concept restaurant called Tian Tian Plus.
It serves dishes from three other Singaporean eateries apart from their own: A Noodle Story, Lao Jie Fang, and The 50s.
The first Tian Tian Plus branch opened at Causeway Bay in May this year, and the second opened recently at Elements mall (near Kowloon station) this month.
But it’s not cheap
You’ve got three choices for chicken rice there — Hainanese (steamed), roasted, and thigh. And according to a menu shared on Reddit by u/buffywan, these plates don’t come cheap either.
In Singapore, a plate of Tian Tian chicken rice starts at a base price of S$3.50 at Maxwell.
In Hong Kong, however, a plate of Hainanese or roasted chicken rice costs HKD80 and HKD82 respectively (approximately S$14).
And if you order thigh meat, that would set you back by HKD98 (about S$17).
Here’s a sampling of the other dishes on offer, courtesy of Tian Tian’s three Singaporean counterparts:
King prawn in plum sauce
Noodles with wagyu, shank and sauerkraut
Noodle with deep-fried shrimp wanton and Japanese BBQ pork:
Traditional HK style Lo-mien: I’d like to have it again! • Crispy Potato-Wrapped Prawn • Meltingly Tender Cha-su • HK style Wonton • Hot Spring Egg • Springly Noodles • Freshly Sliced Scallions . . #天天海南雞飯 #picoftheday #hkfood #hkfoodstagram #hkfoodig #igfood #foodlover #foodie #hkfoodie #foodielife #foodielifestyle #foodlife #hainanchickenrice #hkfoodblogger #foodporn #foodphotography #lunch #igoftheday #singaporefood #foodtruck #foodpics #foodoftheday #foodoftheworld #foodtraveller #travelforfood #instatravelling #foodinsta #feast #相機食先 #lunchtime
Slow-cooked pork:
Based on this photograph of the menu, courtesy of a Redditor, prices for noodle dishes range from HKD72 (about S$12.60) to HKD108 (about S$19).
Tian Tian also offers stone bowl rice dishes ranging from HKD78 to HKD88 (about S$13.50 to S$14.50).
Fierce.
Top photo composite image via Instagram user @efo.odk and 天天海南雞飯 Facebook page.
