fbpx

Back
﻿

Super attractive SCDF officer reveals relationship status & #HotPeopleProblems

This guy is not afraid to rate himself 10/10.

Mandy How | November 14, 2018 @ 03:02 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

You might remember (who are we kidding) Jun Kai from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF):

S’poreans thirsting to work at SCDF after watching video with super attractive officer

After he rose to virality, an interview was published on a Medium page by user @marcuzzzy

In the interview, Jun Kai answers mostly frivolous questions, but is careful to strike a balance between acknowledging his good looks and trying to sound like a man of substance.

We pick out a sampling of questions:

What’s your horoscope?
Aries. It’s true.

Any #hotpeopleproblems?
DMs. I don’t entertain them.

What’s people’s first impression of you?
That I look not bad, I’m cool, quiet.

Single?
Yes

Impress me.
I sleep early. I never wake up later than 8:30am. I gym every day.

At 18, I got my driver’s license in 1 month. At 19 during NS, I passed 3 general insurance papers to get certificated.

I do a lot of charity. On my birthday, I fork out $200 of rice, pampers, etc. to gift to old folks’ homes.

What’s your romantic type?
Pretty, simple, humble, low-profile, guai guai. No excessive clubbing, dressing.

You can read the full interview here.

Top image from r.junkai/Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore ISD & M'sian Special Branch arrest & detain 2 S'poreans involved in terrorism-related activities

Two radicalised Singaporeans detained.

February 15, 12:05 pm

Cute Japanese mascots welcome Republic of S'pore Navy for goodwill exercise

Awww....

February 15, 11:38 am

Enterprising young man prepares romantic Valentine's Day meal at S'pore McDonald's

Hope she's lovin' it.

February 15, 02:02 am

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet Mahathir in M'sia from Feb. 17-18

Mahathir previously slammed the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

February 15, 01:56 am

Lone crocodile spotted basking at Orchid Country Club in Yishun on Valentine's Day

All water and fishing activities suspended in Lower Seletar Reservoir for now.

February 15, 01:34 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close