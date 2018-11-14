Super attractive SCDF officer reveals relationship status & #HotPeopleProblems
This guy is not afraid to rate himself 10/10.
You might remember (who are we kidding) Jun Kai from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF):
After he rose to virality, an interview was published on a Medium page by user @marcuzzzy.
In the interview, Jun Kai answers mostly frivolous questions, but is careful to strike a balance between acknowledging his good looks and trying to sound like a man of substance.
We pick out a sampling of questions:
What’s your horoscope?
Aries. It’s true.
Any #hotpeopleproblems?
DMs. I don’t entertain them.
What’s people’s first impression of you?
That I look not bad, I’m cool, quiet.
Single?
Yes
Impress me.
I sleep early. I never wake up later than 8:30am. I gym every day.
At 18, I got my driver’s license in 1 month. At 19 during NS, I passed 3 general insurance papers to get certificated.
I do a lot of charity. On my birthday, I fork out $200 of rice, pampers, etc. to gift to old folks’ homes.
What’s your romantic type?
Pretty, simple, humble, low-profile, guai guai. No excessive clubbing, dressing.
You can read the full interview here.
Top image from r.junkai/Instagram
