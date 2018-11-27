Rumours & false statement over temple relocation in M’sia made violent clashes worse

Malaysians witnessed shocking scenes of violence after a fight broke out in Selangor on Nov. 26 at the Sri Maha Mariamman Hindu temple, also known as Seafield Temple.

Advertisement

Some 18 cars and two other vehicles were set on fire by the rioters.

Property dispute turned violent

According to The Straits Times, the riot was a result of a long-simmering dispute between property developer One City Development Bhd and devotees of the temple, which was built in 1891.

In 2007, One City purchased the land that the temple currently sits on.

In 2014, One City reached a court settlement with representatives of the temple for relocation.

Plans were made to relocate the temple to a new site about 3.5 kilometres away, and One City pledged to donate RM 1.5 million (S$490,000) for the move.

However, some temple devotees opposed the move.

The Nov. 22, 2018 deadline for the relocation came and went.

On Nov. 26, a group of “Malay men” allegedly descended upon the temple, attacking the devotees there.

A temple committee member Yuvaraj Nagaraju told ST: “The group of Malay men carrying knives, axes and steel rods attacked us and told us to get out of the temple. They said the land is owned by One City.”

Advertisement

Second day of violent protest

The violence did not stop on Nov. 26.

On Nov. 27, more protesters gathered in the area, setting fire to the wreckage of two vehicles.

At about 2:10am, other protesters marched to the office building of One City about a kilometre away, and smashed the windows by hurling stones.

Armed officers from the Malaysian General Operations Force and the Federal Reserve Unit responded and secured the area.

Polis akan memanggil pemaju, One City Development Sdn Bhd dalam masa terdekat. – KP Selangor#SeafieldTemple pic.twitter.com/vYLqXvYs4A — Bernama News Channel (@BernamaNewsCH) November 27, 2018

One City has strongly denied any involvement in the initial attack at the temple.

It said in a public statement: “Allegations that One City orchestrated the incident are malicious lies. One City condemns any acts of violence or any insinuations that would resort to such despicable acts.”

Advertisement

Rumours abound

However, that didn’t stop rumours from spreading on social media.

250 malays had the audacity to enter seafield temple at 2.30 in the morning and create ruckus. you’ll now see the power of Indians la. mfs — poorna sugu. (@__poornaaaa) November 26, 2018

Seafield temple just got broken into by masked men, threatening the people with knifes to their necks — ॐ (@MNUISH) November 25, 2018

🇲🇾 The Subang Jaya Temple raid is #not a #Racial issue. It is an invasion of crooks on private property. Police Case! 🇲🇾

It's a public listed company….developer wants to build on the land. — Sitar Lopamudra (@Sitar77405792) November 26, 2018

Inaccurate statement by local police

Things were not helped by a supposedly inaccurate statement released by the Subang Jaya district police.

On Nov. 26, a post on Facebook by the Subang Jaya district police’s Facebook page at 5:37am initially described the incident as a clash between two Indian groups:

However it was later edited at 9:17am to remove the word “Indian” from the post, and described the incident as a clash between two groups:

Four members of Malaysia’s Cabinet decried the initial inaccurate statement.

The Cabinet members said: “This statement is false and irresponsible. It has created much tension among the Indian community, especially in light of the late and ineffective response by the Subang Jaya police.”

According to Free Malaysia Today, Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor said in a press conference that based on initial investigations, a group of 50 Malay men had clashed with a group of Indians.

Advertisement

Not a racial riot, police investigating

Later on the same day, Deputy Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim further clarified that this was not a racial incident.

According to the Malay Mail, he said: “Perhaps the side wanting to take over (the land) engaged a group of Malay men to facilitate the acquisition. It is possible that they are gangsters and, of course, the Indian group attempted to check the intrusion.”

“I have to clarify because it is a sensitive issue and I do not want anyone to take advantage (of the situation). There is no issue of a racial clash.”

Noor Rashid described the events leading up to the brawl, and said that the police will open an investigation: “During the siege, the police arrived at the scene. The intruders attempted to flee and a clash erupted between the two groups. As a result, three men were injured while several vehicles were reportedly torched.”

“We will meet with political party leaders, village heads and community leaders in the area to advise and explain what actually happened.”

H

e called on Malaysians to stop spreading false news and rumours about the incident for fear that it would undermine national security.

Advertisement

Emergency responder critically injured by protestors

Although order has been restored, at least one person remains in critical condition after being injured in the incident.

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, a member of the Subang Jaya Emergency Response System (EMRS) unit and Fire and Rescue station, was seriously injured after being assaulted by the rioters.

He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Subang Jaya Medical Centre in the early morning of Nov. 27.

According to the New Straits Times, Muhammad Adib was at the scene to douse a vehicle set on fire by the protesters, but he was dragged out of his van and beaten up.

According to a representative of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, he suffered major internal injuries and bone fractures.

Top image adapted via screen shots from Jeya Sakti Durga’s Facebook video