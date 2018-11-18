fbpx

Back
﻿

Social enterprise hawker centre stallholders to pay 50% of dishwashing costs: NEA

NEA pays the other half.

Belmont Lay | November 18, 2018 @ 12:33 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

To help stallholders at the seven new social enterprise hawker centres get by better, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will help by paying for dishwashing services from 2019.

From Jan. 1, 2019, the authorities will co-fund half of the costs for centralised dishwashing at seven new hawker centres:

Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre,
Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre,
Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre,
Ci Yuan Hawker Centre,
Yishun Park Hawker Centre,
Jurong West Hawker Centre, and
Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre

Full payment from third year

Under this co-payment system, stallholders will pay 50 percent of the costs for the first year, and 70 percent of the costs for the second year.

They will pay the full costs from the third year.

This will be carried out under an extension of the NEA’s Productive Hawker Centres grant.

Current arrangements

The grant is already currently available to stallholders at existing hawker centres that have taken up centralised dishwashing services.

Three existing hawker centres have so far adopted centralised dishwashing services and automated tray return systems.

NEA co-funds dishwashing costs for the first two years at these hawker centres as well.

The dishwashing role at most of the 114 hawker centres island-wide are contracted out dishwashing services, done by stallholders themselves or with the help of hired assistants.

NEA said in a news release that centralised dishwashing services enhance the cleanliness of the hawker centre and rate of table turnover.

A total of 13 out of 114 hawker centres across Singapore are managed by five social enterprise entities.

Seven of the 13 centres are new.

They have been built after the government announced in 2011 that it would restart the hawker centre building programme.

NEA addressing hawkers’ concerns

NEA announced several moves to address hawkers’ concerns over terms in their tenancy contracts.

This co-payment of dishwashing services came a week after the announcement.

A week before this, NEA revealed that stallholders at the seven hawker centres will have greater flexibility in choosing how long they wish to open their stalls from 2019.

They will also no longer have to worry about unreasonable termination clauses.

The authorities embarked on a review of the social enterprise model for running hawker centres a month ago following criticisms and scrutiny, as well as complaints from hawkers about unreasonable contractual terms and high miscellaneous costs.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore sky split into two distinct shades on Feb. 13 evening, explained

Interesting.

February 19, 01:25 am

S'pore buys 4 new submarines, the first is ready for use

Good to have in case we have unwanted intrusions into our territorial waters.

February 19, 01:07 am

New mall with 6 levels of shopping & cafe options opens near Platinum Mall Bangkok

Yaaaaaas.

February 18, 10:00 pm

You can now buy insurance to cover legal costs & counselling if you get harassed online

These days, the fear of this happening to you is real.

February 18, 08:00 pm

S’porean took a whiff of United Polaris Lounge by United Airlines & wished she had 24 hours there

It was an ephemeral experience.

February 18, 06:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close