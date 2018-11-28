Smoking banned in Orchard Road from Jan. 2019

Smoking will be banned in public within the Orchard Road area from January 2019.

The Orchard Road precinct will be designated a No Smoking Zone from Jan. 1, 2019.

Smoking will only be allowed at Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs).

Smoking corners at food and retail establishments within the No Smoking Zone will be rescinded by Dec. 31, 2018.

About 40 DSAs have been set up.

Advertisements to remind of ban

Advertisements will be put up at Orchard, Somerset, Newton and Dhoby Ghaut MRT stations, selected bus stops and on buses that ply Orchard Road to remind the public of this restriction.

Signs will also be displayed at lamp posts and dustbins in the area.

The National Environment Agency said it has stopped accepting applications for new smoking corners in food retail establishments island-wide since June 2017.

“Existing smoking corners that had already been approved and which reside outside the No Smoking Zone would be allowed to remain until the current licences of the food retail establishments are terminated or cancelled. No new smoking corners will be approved for subsequent licensees of the same premises,” NEA added.

Three-month enforcement grace period until April 2018

NEA said that it will take an advisory approach during the first three months of the ban’s implementation.

Those caught smoking in public areas within the smoke-free zone will receive verbal warnings.

Enforcement action will still be carried out for those caught smoking in existing smoking prohibited areas, such as covered linkways and bus stops.

Those who repeatedly flout the law after prior warnings may also be issued a fine.

The new rules will be enforced for all who smoke in public areas within the smoke-free zone from April 1.

Designated Smoking Areas

Behind Somerset MRT Station

Cathay Cineleisure Orchard (2)

Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall (2)

Cuppage Terrace

DFS Galleria

Far East Plaza

Far East Shopping Centre

Forum The Shopping Mall

Four Seasons Hotel (2)

Goodwood Park Hotel (3)

Grand Hyatt Singapore

Hilton Singapore

Holiday Inn Express Singapore Orchard Road (2)

Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre (2)

Ming Arcade

Ngee Ann City (2)

Orchard Rendezvous Hotel (2)

Orchard Towers (2)

Plaza Singapura

Shaw House

Tang Plaza

Tanglin Mall

Tanglin Place

Tanglin Shopping Centre

The Centrepoint

The Heeren

The Paragon

The Quincy Hotel

The Regent Singapore (2)

Wheelock Place

York Hotel (2)