Church in Orchard Road area uses tongue-in-cheek banners to preach the gospel

A banner outside a church near Orchard Road has caught the attention of some netizens at local forum Hardwarezone.

Advertisement

In a picture uploaded by Hardwarezone user wwenze, a banner put up by the Orchard Road Presbyterian Church reads:

“Build up assets in heaven where their value will never be zero.”

Accompanying the tagline is a Bible verse below from Matthew 6:20, which says:

“But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal.”

The banner has a graphic illustration of some flats printed on it.

Advertisement

Recently, the 99-year lease of HDB flats was a hot topic among Singaporeans.

Advertisement

Hardwarezone users react

One user marvelled at the novelty of the banner.

Another took a dig at church-goers.

Banner-loving church

Orchard Road Presbyterian Church is located at Orchard Road next to the YMCA building.

It is near the Singapore Management University (SMU) and Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

The banner is set up at a prominent spot right next to the fence where pedestrians and drivers going past the place can spot it easily.

This was not the first time the church has put up such banners.

Here are more of them.

Past banners

It also paid attention to the lingo of the social media generation.

Pop culture was also not spared the gospel treatment.

And even political events such as the Trump-Kim Summit was used as banner material.

Advertisement

Banners meant to be provocative

A member of the church, Lim Ee Tuo, told Christian website Salt&Light that the church first started a “banner ministry” 15 years ago to take advantage of the strategic location of the church.

He said the banners are meant to do two things:

Proclaim the “Word of God”

Provoke thought in the people who come across them

He added that the banners were meaningless if they do not capture people’s attention:

“Society today is overloaded with information. So, putting more information out there is not going to get a message across, unless there is the element of something provocative.”

Advertisement

“Pro-government, but issues-focused”

Nevertheless, Lim said the church aims to be “responsible”, clarifying that the church is not anti-establishment.

He said:

“I might say that we are pro-government, but issues-focused”.

Top image via Hardwarezone