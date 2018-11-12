Various world leaders are in S’pore this week for the Asean & East Asia Summit. Here’s what they are doing.

Singapore is hosting the 33rd Asean Summit at the Suntec Singapore Convention Centre from November 11 to 15.

Advertisement

Other than all 10 leaders from the Asean member countries, prominent leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be present.

And in place of Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump, Premier Li Keqiang and Vice President Mike Pence will be here.

Here’s what the leaders are expected to do at the Summit.

Advertisement

Asean leaders

According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Nov. 10, Asean leaders are expected to:

adopt the Asean Smart Cities Framework

take stock of Asean’s achievements this year in strengthening the organisation’s resilience and innovation

discuss how to take Asean forward at a time of “geopolitical and economic change”

They will also discuss their views on regional and international issues with their counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea at the 21st ASEAN Plus Three Summit.

PM Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan have also made some remarks at the summit on Monday (Nov. 12), according to updates from The Asean Post.

33rd ASEAN Summit Update: Lee Hsien Loong urges businesses at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit to encourage economic cooperation by accepting more competition at home in return for access to markets in other countries. #ASEAN2018 #TheASEANPost — The ASEAN Post (@theaseanpost) November 12, 2018

33rd ASEAN Summit update: Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan says ASEAN made headway in integrating the region's economies, upholding a multilateral rules-based order and tapping digital technology to prepare its people for the future. #ASEAN2018 #TheASEANPost — The ASEAN Post (@theaseanpost) November 12, 2018

Advertisement

China & the U.S.

Asean leaders are also expected to talk about the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with other participating countries including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.

The proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) is something many Asean leaders are concerned with, especially in the midst of the ongoing trade war between China and the U.S.

According to Reuters, China’s Premier Li is expected to also push the deal.

By seeking support for the deal, China will be sending a signal that it is pro-multilateralism and free trade, which is a stark contrast to the seemingly protectionist stance from the U.S. under the Trump administration.

Advertisement

However, Reuters reported that Li is also expected to use the chance to call for both China and the U.S. to work together to resolve its trade conflicts — both powers are in the midst of a trade war that shows no signs of subsiding.

It is unknown at the moment if Li and Pence will speak at the sidelines of the meetings.

If they do speak, they might help pave the way for the upcoming meeting between their leaders at the G20 Summit later this month, although nothing can be said for sure when it comes to the American leader, who is known to veer off course at times.

Advertisement

Russia

As for the Putin, his attendance at both the Asean Summit and the East Asian Summit will allow him to signal that Moscow is serious about Southeast Asia, especially when it comes to increasing trade between Russia and the region.

It will also allow him to speak to Modi and Abe on the sidelines of the summit — both India and Japan enjoy relatively good relations with Russia, despite an outstanding territorial issue between Japan and Russia.

At the end of the Summit, PM Lee will be handing over the Asean Chairmanship to Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

You can follow live updates at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twitter account.

Advertisement

Top image via ASEAN2018