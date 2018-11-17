fbpx

Back
﻿

2 pedestrians almost knocked down by Toyota Wish at Choa Chu Kang Drive junction at 2.30am

Some say the driver's view was obscured by the car's A-pillar. Really?

Kayla Wong | November 17, 2018 @ 06:32 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Two pedestrians, who had the right of way at a crossing, were almost knocked down by a Toyota Wish in the early hours of the morning.

The incident was caught on video by a dashboard camera of another vehicle.

Car didn’t give way

In a video posted to Roads.sg, the incident happened along Choa Chu Kang Drive on Oct. 29 at 2.30am.

It could be seen that the pedestrians — a man and a woman — had the right of way as the crossing light had turned green.

But the silver Toyota Wish proceeded to turn right and straight into the path of the two pedestrians, as if the driver had failed to see them.

The driver braked in the nick of time, missing them by mere inches. 

The pedestrians were forced to back-pedal to avoid getting hit.

GIF adapted via Roads.sg

The pedestrian light was still flashing green at that time.

Instead of giving way and letting the pedestrians pass, the Toyota Wish proceeded to drive past in front of them.

Reactions

According to the Roads.sg post, one theory proposed was that the Toyota Wish driver failed to see the pedestrians as a result of the “A-pillar” getting in the way and obscuring the driver’s view.

The A-pillar is part of the car’s chassis that holds the windshield in place and serves as a vertical support for the vehicle.

Netizens weighed in on the incident, with many agreeing that drivers should always make sure to move their heads past the A-pillar to see if the road is clear of pedestrians or cyclists, before making a turn.

However, even though A-pillars are blind spots that drivers have to work around, some others thought it was unfair to blame the car’s structure.

Many were also incredulous at how the driver continued to drive off despite almost hitting the pedestrians, instead of waiting for them to cross.

All screenshots & top image via Roads.sg

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

New mall with 6 levels of shopping & cafe options opens near Platinum Mall Bangkok

Yaaaaaas.

February 18, 10:00 pm

You can now buy insurance to cover legal costs & counselling if you get harassed online

These days, the fear of this happening to you is real.

February 18, 08:00 pm

S’porean took a whiff of United Polaris Lounge by United Airlines & wished she had 24 hours there

It was an ephemeral experience.

February 18, 06:47 pm

Govt to invest more to protect S'pore against climate change & rising sea levels

Threatens our existence.

February 18, 06:44 pm

Ben Davis did not report for National Service, is now an NS defaulter

The longer he takes to come back to serve NS, the longer his prison sentence.

February 18, 06:42 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close