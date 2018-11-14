fbpx

Free Wi-Fi on 300 SBS Transit buses from February 2019

Can stream YouTube while you commute to work.

Joshua Lee | November 14, 2018 @ 06:37 pm

Soe 300 SBS Transit buses which serve 18 bus services will be be providing free Wi-Fi from February 2019.

This was announced by SBS Transit on Nov. 14.

The 18 bus services are under the Bukit Merah Bus Package, which SBS Transit successfully won the tender for in February 2018 under the new Bus Contracting Model (BCM).

These services are: 5, 16, 57, 93, 120, 121, 122, 123, 131, 145, 160, 170, 195, 198, 272, 273, 400, and 402.

Bus service 16, which will have free Wi-Fi from February 2019. Image by Joshua Lee.

More commuter-friendly amenities from Nov. 18

Aside from free Wi-Fi, interactive touchscreen panels and digital feedback panels will be implemented at the Bukit Merah and HarbourFront bus interchanges from Nov. 18. These are part of SBS Transit’s committed obligations for winning the Bukit Merah Package.

 

Bukit Merah Interchange. Photo via Land Transport Guru.

According to SBS Transit, the touchscreen panels will provide convenient access to travel information such as “bus services, bus departure times, bus routes and locality map”.

The panels will also show up-to-date information such as route diversions and service extension hours.

Information panels at Bukit Merah Interchange. Courtesy of SBS Transit.

These interchanges will also provide mobile charging points for commuters who need to recharge their devices.

Charging points at Bukit Merah Interchange. Courtesy of SBS Transit

On rainy days, commuters can also borrow umbrellas for up to 24 hours via a mobile app.

This umbrella-borrowing service can be found at the Passenger Service Offices at the interchanges.

Umbrella rental service at Bukit Merah Interchange. Courtesy of SBS Transit.

All of these amenities will only be available from Nov. 18.

You can read the full press release here.

Top image by Joshua Lee

