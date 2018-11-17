fbpx

Back
﻿

LTA installs roller barriers along slip road between PIE (Tuas) to BKE (Woodlands) as trial

They are safer.

Belmont Lay | November 17, 2018 @ 07:17 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A row of bright yellow roller crash barriers has been installed along a 230m stretch of slip road between Pan-Island Expressway (Tuas) and Bukit Timah Expressway (Woodlands) as a part of a two-year trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The rollers are designed to absorb the shock energy from a collision and steer the vehicle back into its lane.

They are used in countries such as Malaysia, Australia and Thailand.

Trial period along high risk road

For the trial, these roller barriers have replaced metal vehicular impact guardrails used along the trial location.

LTA said on Nov. 16 that the trial location was selected as it is a bend with relatively high occurrence of vehicles hitting the guardrail and self-skidding accidents involving motorcyclists.

The roller barrier system has been certified as safe during a crash test conducted in the United States.

The rounded edges of the roller barrier system help to reduce the extent of injury to motorists in the event of a collision.

It is known to better absorb the impact of accidents.

Following the trial, LTA will study the effectiveness of the roller barrier system to assess if it can be extended to more locations.

You can see how the roller barriers work here:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

You can now buy insurance to cover legal costs & counselling if you get harassed online

These days, the fear of this happening to you is real.

February 18, 08:00 pm

S’porean took a whiff of United Polaris Lounge by United Airlines & wished she had 24 hours there

It was an ephemeral experience.

February 18, 06:47 pm

Govt to invest more to protect S'pore against climate change & rising sea levels

Threatens our existence.

February 18, 06:44 pm

Ben Davis did not report for National Service, is now an NS defaulter

The longer he takes to come back to serve NS, the longer his prison sentence.

February 18, 06:42 pm

Everything you need to know about Budget 2019 in 90 seconds

We save you the time.

February 18, 05:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close