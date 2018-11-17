LTA installs roller barriers along slip road between PIE (Tuas) to BKE (Woodlands) as trial

A row of bright yellow roller crash barriers has been installed along a 230m stretch of slip road between Pan-Island Expressway (Tuas) and Bukit Timah Expressway (Woodlands) as a part of a two-year trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The rollers are designed to absorb the shock energy from a collision and steer the vehicle back into its lane.

They are used in countries such as Malaysia, Australia and Thailand.

Trial period along high risk road

For the trial, these roller barriers have replaced metal vehicular impact guardrails used along the trial location.

LTA said on Nov. 16 that the trial location was selected as it is a bend with relatively high occurrence of vehicles hitting the guardrail and self-skidding accidents involving motorcyclists.

The roller barrier system has been certified as safe during a crash test conducted in the United States.

The rounded edges of the roller barrier system help to reduce the extent of injury to motorists in the event of a collision.

It is known to better absorb the impact of accidents.

Following the trial, LTA will study the effectiveness of the roller barrier system to assess if it can be extended to more locations.

