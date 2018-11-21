Python kills community cat in Jurong West by constricting it to death

It is an urban jungle in Singapore alright.

Advertisement

A python was caught on video on Nov. 16 at about 10.30pm constricting a community cat to death at Block 832 Jurong West Street 81.

Python preyed on community cat

The chilling video of the incident was shot on Nov. 16, about two weeks after a long reticulated python was spotted at Block 726 Jurong West Avenue 5.

These two locations in Jurong are a six-minute walk away from each other.

It is not known if it was the same python.

Python attacked cat

But the python spotted in this latest incident has proven to be more deadly.

It was seen constricting a white community cat to death.

The large snake coiled itself around its prey and the cat was seen convulsing in its final moment.

*Warning: The following video contains distressing graphic content that can shock, offend and upset you. Viewer discretion advised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We warned you and here’s the video of what happened.

Video courtesy of Siau Li Chao.

Captured by Acres

One of the onlookers contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), which arrived to capture the python from the drain nearby.

According to Acres, the python was likely to be scared off by the gathering crowd.

“We responded but we understand that the snake had moved into a covered drain. The cat was already dead. The presence of the crowd probably caused the snake to let go of the cat and move away as they are generally shy animals.”

Video courtesy of Siau Li Chao

Advertisement

While reticulated pythons are occasionally spotted in urban areas, it is not entirely surprising to see them as pythons are endemic to Singapore.

They are well-adapted to the urban landscape and prey on small animals like rats and birds.

If you happen to encounter a python like this, the best thing to do is to call Acres wildlife rescue hotline for help at 9783 7782, keep your distance and not startle it.

According to Acres, the curious nature of cats will also make them a target if they are in close proximity to the snake.

“In a way, it’s an eco-system within our urban jungle, where we have come across cases of pet/ domesticated animals killing wild animals as well, such as snakes, lizards and birds of varying species.”

Residents, who are emotionally attached to this cat, inevitably will feel sad over its death.

Sad but that’s the circle of life.

Advertisement

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨

Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆

Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧

Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕

Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃

Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!