PM Lee welcomed at Buenos Aires for G20 with Argentine warmth

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived at Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday (Nov. 28) for his first working visit at the invitation of Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

Both leaders agreed to work to improve economic ties and took stock of the progress made on negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty, reported Channel NewsAsia.

Upon his arrival there and shortly after leaving the plane, PM Lee was given a warm welcome at the airport by Argentina’s Minister of Tourism Gustavo Santos.

¡Bienvenido, Lee Hsien Loong!

El primer ministro de #Singapur 🇸🇬 ya está en la #Argentina para participar de la #CumbreG20.

–

Welcome, @leehsienloong!

The Prime Minister of #Singapore 🇸🇬 is already in Argentina to participate in the #G20Summit.#G20Argentina pic.twitter.com/dG430GllBN — G20 Argentina 🇦🇷 (@g20org) November 28, 2018

Argentina’s Minister of Transportation Guillermo Dietrich was present as well.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Lee will be attending the 13th G20 Leaders’ Summit as well during his stay in Buenos Aires till Dec. 1, 2018.

He will also be meeting leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the summit.

He is being accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, as well as senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Finance.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean is the Acting Prime Minister from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2018.

Image via G20 Argentina/Twitter