fbpx

Back
﻿

PM Lee welcomed at Buenos Aires for G20 with Argentine warmth

He is there for his first working visit and the G20 summit.

Kayla Wong | November 30, 2018 @ 06:34 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived at Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday (Nov. 28) for his first working visit at the invitation of Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

Both leaders agreed to work to improve economic ties and took stock of the progress made on negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty, reported Channel NewsAsia.

Upon his arrival there and shortly after leaving the plane, PM Lee was given a warm welcome at the airport by Argentina’s Minister of Tourism Gustavo Santos.

Argentina’s Minister of Transportation Guillermo Dietrich was present as well.

Image via Ministry of Communications and Information 

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Lee will be attending the 13th G20 Leaders’ Summit as well during his stay in Buenos Aires till Dec. 1, 2018.

He will also be meeting leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the summit.

He is being accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, as well as senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Finance.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean is the Acting Prime Minister from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2018.

Image via G20 Argentina/Twitter

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian Minister: Flying car not for sale to the public, but Grab interested to use it for taxi services

Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads.

March 3, 10:32 pm

CEO of S'pore gaming company Sea, formerly Garena, becomes a billionaire

The company renamed to Sea in 2017.

March 3, 08:29 pm

Australian durian seller disappears on 27-year-old S'pore business partner, allegedly owes over $20,000

The Australian also apparently told him to "stop playing the victim".

March 3, 06:34 pm

Why S'pore doesn't dare: Retiring publisher Fong Hoe Fang reflects on 40 years of activism

'You see injustice, it's so clear-cut, how can you not stand up for them?'

March 3, 06:09 pm

S'pore lady asks taxi drivers for relationship advice, gets hilarious & poignant answers

He hang flower, you hang flower back, genius.

March 3, 05:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close