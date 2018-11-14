fbpx

First Pikachu Night Parade outside of Japan in S’pore from Dec. 14 to 23

Can go Sentosa this Christmas season.

Fasiha Nazren | November 14, 2018 @ 02:52 pm

In case you didn’t know, Pokémon will be invading the heartlands all through December.

Pokémon-themed carnivals at Jurong Point, AMK Hub & Thomson Plaza throughout December 2018

First Pikachu Night Parade

And as if that isn’t enough, you can also catch ’em all at Sentosa this school holidays.

Singapore will be the first country outside of Japan to have the Pikachu Night Parade.

100 metre route full of marching Pikachus

The parade features nine Pikachus covered in LED lights, marching and dancing along a 100- metre route covering the Palawan Pirate Ship and Palawan Kidz City.

courtesy of Avex

Avid fans of the adorable Pokémon can also line themselves along the route at Palawan Beach Walk to snap photos of the performing Pikachus up close.

This is what that looks like:

Till Dec. 23

The parade will take place between Dec. 14-16 and 21-23 from 7.30pm onwards.

To add to the Pokémon theme, the Palawan Pirate Ship will also be decorated with iconic Pokémons like Pikachu and Eevee.

Island Lights from Nov. 14

The parade is part of Island Lights, where there will be Instagrammable light installations in Palawan Beach.

Betelgeuse Supernova by Sam Lo
Harmony by Tina Fung

The installations are designed by local artists like Sam Lo (also known as Sticker lady) and Yang, to name a few.

Island Lights will run from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, from 7pm onwards.

Top image courtesy of Sentosa

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

