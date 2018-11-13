Pokémon-themed carnivals at Jurong Point, AMK Hub & Thomson Plaza throughout December 2018

Did you manage to catch this dance parade by six Pikachu and Eevee mascots at Jurong Point yesterday (Nov. 13)?

If you didn’t, fret not.

These six Pikachus and Eevees will be performing at Jurong Point, Ang Mo Kio (AMK) Hub and Thomson Plaza for the whole of December, at selected timings of course.

Besides the dance parade, there will also be free Meet and Greet session with Pikachu.

Pikachu and Eevee dance parade

The dance parade will last for 10 – 15 minutes.

Here’s their schedule.

AMK Hub:

7 – 9 Dec (Fri – Sun), 3 PM

14 – 16 Dec (Fri – Sun), 7 PM

Thomson Plaza:

8 – 9 Dec (Sat and Sun), 7 PM

22 – 23 Dec (Sat and Sun), 7 PM

Jurong Point:

14 Dec (Fri), 3 PM

15 – 16 Dec (Sat and Sun), 3 PM

21 Dec (Fri), 7 PM

22 – 23 (Sat and Sun), 4 PM

Pikachu Meet and Greet session

Pikachu will also be meeting fans in these three malls for about 20 minutes.

Here’s the meet and greet schedule:

AMK Hub:

24 – 25 Nov (Sat and Sun), 7 PM

1 – 2 Dec (Sat and Sun), 7 PM

8 – 9 Dec (Sat and Sun), 7 PM

15 – 16 Dec (Sat and Sun), 7 PM

21 – 24 Dec (Fri – Mon), 7 PM

Thomson Plaza:

8 – 9 Dec (Sat and Sun), 5 PM

15 – 16 Dec (Sat and Sun), 2 PM

Jurong Point:

30 Nov (Fri), 4 PM

1 -2 Dec (Sat and Sun), 2 PM

7 Dec ( Fri), 4 PM

8 – 9 Dec (Sat and Sun), 2 PM

14 Dec (Fri), 4 PM

15 – 16 Dec (Sat and Sun), 2 PM

21 Dec (Fri), 4 PM

22 – 23 Dec (Sat and Sun), 2 PM

Pokémon themed carnival games

These games include Nintendo’s latest role-playing video game(RPG) on the Nintendo Switch – Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee.

However, do take note that you will have to spend $20 at any of the three malls or $30 at NTUC Fairprice, Fairprice Xtra and Fairprice Finest in a single same-day receipt to redeem a game pass.

Locations and dates as follows:

AMK Hub and Thomson Plaza: 3 – 16 Dec

Jurong Point: 10 – 23 Dec

Exclusive merchandises

Like the carnival games, the following Pokémon merchandise require a minimum sum spent at the malls.

They are also available in limited quantities.

Do also note that these are only redeemable within the mall you spend the money in.

1. A set of Pokémon gift wrapper and game booklet

You will have to spend $80 in any of the three malls or $120 at NTUC Fairprice, Fairprice Xtra and Fairprice Finest to get this, starting from Nov. 16.

2. Pokémon tumblers of 6 designs

You will have to spend $160 in any of the three malls or $240 at NTUC Fairprice/ Fairprice Xtra in a maximum of 3 combined same-day receipts to get one of these tumblers, starting from Nov. 16.

3. Pokémon Christmas plushie exclusive of 2 designs

The two designs are Christmas Pikachu and Christmas Vulpix.

You will have to spend $300 in any of the three malls or $450 at FairPrice Xtra/FairPrice Finest in a maximum of four combined same-day receipts to get one of these plushies, starting from Dec. 3.

So cute.

All photos from Mercatus Malls.